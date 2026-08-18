TCL Launches Upgraded D2 Plus and New D2L Lever Smart Lock with Matter over Thread

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCL Home Security today announced the launch of the TCL D2 Plus Matter Smart Lock and the all-new TCL D2L Lever Smart Lock, expanding its smart lock lineup with two Matter-enabled solutions designed for different door configurations and everyday access needs.

The D2 Plus Matter builds on the D2 Plus with Matter over Thread support for broader smart home compatibility, while the new D2L brings TCL’s smart access experience to an integrated lever-style design. Both models combine AI-powered fingerprint recognition, local privacy protection, and certified physical security.

Matter over Thread for a More Connected Home

Both the D2 Plus Matter and D2L support Matter over Thread, making it easier to integrate the locks into today’s connected home.

With Matter support, users can connect their smart locks with major smart home ecosystems, including Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa, providing greater flexibility to use the smart home platform they already prefer.

Matter over Thread also enables efficient local communication between compatible smart home devices for a more responsive and reliable connected experience.

Unlock in 0.3 Seconds with AI Fingerprint Recognition

Both smart locks feature AI-powered fingerprint recognition, allowing registered users to unlock the door with a simple touch in as little as 0.3 seconds.

The self-learning algorithm continuously adapts with use, helping improve fingerprint recognition accuracy and speed over time for a faster and more seamless unlocking experience.

On the D2 Plus Matter, fingerprint recognition is integrated into the deadbolt-style smart lock design. The new D2L integrates the fingerprint sensor directly into the lever handle, allowing users to authenticate naturally as they grip the handle to open the door.

Local Privacy: Your Data Stays with You

The D2 Plus Matter and D2L are designed to give users greater control over their personal data and device connectivity.

Sensitive biometric information is encrypted and stored locally on the device, rather than uploaded to the cloud, helping keep fingerprint credentials private.

Users can also disable Wi-Fi and continue using the lock locally, providing greater control for those who prefer to minimize cloud connectivity.

BHMA-Certified Physical Security

Smart security starts with strong physical protection.

Both the D2 Plus Matter and D2L meet BHMA certification standards, providing tested protection against common physical security threats such as impact, drilling, and forced-entry attempts.

Combined with biometric authentication and local privacy protection, the locks are designed to provide security across both the physical and digital sides of home access.

Two Smart Lock Designs for Different Doors

The TCL D2 Plus Matter Smart Lock features a deadbolt design with a touchscreen keypad and integrated fingerprint recognition. As an upgraded version of the D2 Plus, it adds Matter over Thread connectivity while maintaining a familiar deadbolt form factor.

The all-new TCL D2L Lever Smart Lock features an integrated lever design with the fingerprint sensor built directly into the handle. Users can authenticate and open the door in one natural motion for a seamless everyday entry experience.

Together, the two models give homeowners greater flexibility to choose a smart lock that fits their door type and everyday access needs.

Pricing and Availability

The TCL D2 Plus Matter Smart Lock is available now on Amazon for $159.99.

TCL D2 Plus Matter Smart Lock

https://amzn.to/45tU1e6

The TCL D2L Lever Smart Lock will be available soon for $179.99.

TCL D2L Lever Smart Lock

https://amzn.to/4qqZZGf

Additional product information is available through TCL Home Security.

About TCL Home Security

TCL Home Security develops connected security products designed to make everyday home access and monitoring simpler, smarter, and more secure. Its portfolio includes smart locks, security cameras, video doorbells, and other connected home security solutions.

Media Contact

Will Bright

IMC Manager | TCL Home Security

Email: will.bright@tcl.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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