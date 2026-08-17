NBME Selects Suzanne T. Anderson, MBA, as the Next President and Chief Executive Officer

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PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBME’s Board of Directors today announced that Suzanne T. Anderson, MBA, will serve as the organization’s next President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Anderson, who will start on October 19, brings nearly four decades of experience leading complex health care organizations, driving strategic transformation, advancing operational excellence, and guiding boards through periods of growth and change. She will succeed Peter J Katsufrakis, MD, MBA, who has led the organization since 2017 and will retire November 30, 2026.

“At a time of rapid transformation across health care and medical education, Sue’s extensive leadership experience and deep understanding of the broader health professions community uniquely positions her to lead the organization into its next chapter while steadfastly anchoring the expertise, rigor and public trust that defines our work,” said Reena Karani, MD, MHPE, NBME Chair, Director of the Institute for Medical Education and Professor of Medicine, Medical Education, and Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “She is known for her deep commitment to patients and the public good, and for her ability to build and maintain trusted partnerships. I am confident Sue is the collaborative and visionary leader NBME needs to advance our mission and lead in assessment.”

Most recently, Anderson served as regional president of SSM Health Wisconsin where she oversaw governance and operations including matrixed accountability for functions such as strategy, finance, and human resources across the greater Madison Region. Prior to joining SSM Health, Anderson served as president of Virginia Mason Medical Center and executive vice president of Virginia Mason Health System in Seattle. In those roles, she was responsible for enterprise-wide operations, finance, information technology, human resources, supply chain, and strategic initiatives.

During his nearly two decades with NBME, including almost 10 years as President and CEO, Katsufrakis helped lead the organization through significant transformation in medical education and assessment. His tenure included evolution of the United States Medical Licensing Examination, leading organizational transformation through the Covid pandemic, advancing innovation in assessment, and ultimately strengthening NBME’s role across the continuum of medical education.

“I am following someone who has been a great leader for NBME. I have watched Peter steward NBME to be a place of such rich organizational culture where employees are committed to the mission in everything they do,” said Suzanne Anderson, incoming NBME President and CEO. “I am continually impressed by the talent and dedication of NBME's staff, Board of Directors, committee members and volunteers. Their shared commitment to quality helps uphold rigorous, evidence-based standards that support the physicians who care for patients every day. I am honored to join this extraordinary team.”

Anderson has served in numerous governance positions with the NBME, the United States Medical Licensing Examination® (USMLE®) program, the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG), the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), and other health care and medical education organizations.

Anderson earned a master’s degree in business administration from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management and her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Notre Dame.

About NBME

NBME is a not-for-profit organization that specializes in the creation of assessments and learning tools for physicians and health professionals. Our mission is to advance assessment of these professionals to achieve optimal care for all, supporting the development of a highly effective, diverse and compassionate health care workforce.

Founded in 1915, NBME develops and manages the United States Medical Licensing Examination® with the Federation of State Medical Boards. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of assessment products for every stage of the medical school journey and provide assessment services to various health profession organizations.

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