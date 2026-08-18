Teleport Brings Infrastructure Identity to Linux Desktops

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleport , the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, today announced support for Linux Desktop as a protected resource within the Teleport Infrastructure Identity Platform. Engineering teams can now apply the same cryptographic identity, least-privilege access controls, and session auditability to Linux desktops that they rely on for servers, Kubernetes clusters, databases, GitHub, and cloud environments. The result: Their developer workstation will reside within the same unified identity layer as the rest of their infrastructure.

The announcement reflects the accelerating shift in how engineering teams work. According to the Stack Overflow 2025 Developer Survey of more than 49,000 respondents, Ubuntu alone accounts for 27.7% of professional development environments, with many other Linux distros including Debian, Red Hat, and Arch showing the distinct migration to Linux desktops. Because the infrastructure that engineers build and operate largely runs on Linux, working on a Linux desktop creates parity between development and production environments. This trend is further fueled by the end-of-life of support in 2025 of widely distributed Windows 10 platforms and the broad migration of core business software and developer tooling to SaaS.

"With this release, we're extending the infrastructure identity layer to Linux, making Linux on the desktop the first class citizen in your computing infrastructure. This eliminates yet another identity silo, yet another attack surface, and yet another vendor to manage," said Ev Kontsevoy, CEO of Teleport. "When the developer’s Linux box is governed by the same unified identity layer as the rest of your infrastructure, you remove risk and harden resiliency. This is becoming more critical as frontier AI models emerge that can rapidly identify vulnerabilities for exploitation."

With Linux Desktop support, Teleport customers can access Linux hosts across cloud, on-premises, and edge environments without opening ports or managing SSH keys, with all sessions subject to the same just-in-time access request workflows, live session monitoring, and audit logs applied to other supported protected resources in the platform. This also enables companies to apply device trust, which ensures that resources are only accessed from registered and cryptographically verified machines, to this asset class.

Linux Desktop, available in August, joins servers, Kubernetes, databases, web applications, Windows desktops, cloud consoles (AWS, GCP, Azure), GitHub, and MCP servers as a Teleport-protected resource type, extending the unified identity layer to one of the fastest-growing and most operationally critical surfaces in modern engineering organizations.

About Teleport

Teleport, the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, prepares organizations for an AI future by establishing a unified identity layer for infrastructure, with humans, machines, workloads, and AI agents secured cryptographically with a hardware root of trust rather than vulnerable credentials. By replacing fragmented identity and access management systems with Infrastructure Identity, Teleport scales zero trust across cloud and on-prem environments, eliminating the complexity and risk created by identity fragmentation and credential sprawl. Teleport protects infrastructure from identity attacks, accelerates engineering by reducing infrastructure complexity, and secures non-deterministic agentic workflows. Headquartered in Oakland, CA, Teleport operates globally, with industry-leading customers such as Nasdaq, IBM, Carta, and Elastic. For more information, visit goteleport.com or follow @goteleport .

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