From Coca-Cola to OpenAI, Brands Are Betting Bigger on OOH

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brands are increasing their investment in out of home (OOH) advertising, driving U.S. OOH revenue up 10.7% in the second quarter of 2026 to $3.16 billion, marking the first time quarterly OOH revenue has surpassed $3 billion, according to new data from the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA). The strong quarter pushed year-to-date OOH revenue growth to 9.2%.

The growth was broad-based, with digital OOH, technology and AI advertisers, financial services and major live events all contributing to the quarter’s momentum. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of the top 100 OOH advertisers increased their spending compared to Q2 2025, while technology and direct-to-consumer brands accounted for 30% of the top 100 spenders.

Digital out of home (DOOH) remained a major engine of growth, increasing 18.5% year over year and accounting for 38.4% of total quarterly OOH revenue.

“Brands are increasingly recognizing the power of OOH to show up where culture, commerce and real life intersect,” said Anna Bager, President and CEO of OAAA. “Whether it’s major brands reaching consumers at scale, AI, technology and pharmaceutical companies building awareness, or marketers tapping into the energy surrounding the World Cup and other live experiences, OOH gives advertisers a way to be part of the moments people are actually experiencing. This quarter’s growth reflects the confidence advertisers have in the medium to deliver both visibility and impact.”

Technology and AI Brands Accelerate Investment

Technology was one of the quarter’s standout growth stories. Spending in the Computers, Software & Internet industry surged 149.8% year over year.

Technology and direct-to-consumer companies represented 30% of the top 100 OOH advertisers. Leading advertisers among the top 25 included Apple, T-Mobile, Verizon, Progressive, Genspark, Uber, OpenAI, Geico, Amazon, DoorDash and HBO.

The growth reflects continued investment from consumer technology and streaming platforms, alongside the expanding presence of AI-driven software and services in OOH.

Digital OOH and Urban Formats Drive Growth

DOOH accounted for 38.4% of quarterly OOH sales and increased 18.5% compared to Q2 2025.

Among major OOH formats, Transit generated the strongest growth, increasing 23.9% year over year, followed by Place-Based at 19.3%, as theaters pace toward their strongest year since 2019.

Several major advertiser industries also delivered double-digit growth, including:

Computers, Software & Internet: +149.8%

Financial: +22.7%

Media & Advertising: +12.6%

Local Services & Amusements: +10.5%





Major Brands Increase OOH Investment

Ranked by total OOH spending, the top 10 advertisers in Q2 2026 were:

Morgan & Morgan Coca-Cola Apple T-Mobile McDonald’s Verizon Johnson & Johnson Progressive Universal Pictures Dunkin’





Pharma also showed a strong presence in the quarter, with Johnson & Johnson ranking as the seventh-largest OOH advertiser and more than doubling its investment year over year. Hospitals, Clinics & Medical Centers also ranked as the second-largest OOH product category by spend.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of the top 100 OOH advertisers increased their spending compared with Q2 2025.

Brands more than doubling their OOH investment included Genspark, NordVPN, Citi, New Mexico Tourism, Johnson & Johnson, Visa, Bank of America, OpenAI, Brex, DraftKings, Odoo, Canva, Nestlé, Meta, Coach, Pepsi, Boston Beer, Uber, BetMGM and Home Depot.

Live Events Amplify OOH Demand

Major live events continued to drive OOH spending momentum during the quarter. FIFA invested more than $3 million in OOH to promote the World Cup, while Live Nation increased its OOH investment 10% year over year to more than $2.3 million.

Broad-Based Category Growth

The top 10 OOH product categories by spending in Q2 were:

Legal Services

Hospitals, Clinics & Medical Centers

Computer Software, excluding games and education

Consumer Banking

Domestic Hotels & Resorts

Colleges & Universities

Quick Serve Restaurants

Local Government

Architects, Contractors & Engineers

Chain Food Stores & Supermarkets





Six of the ten categories increased spending year over year, led by Computer Software, followed by Legal Services; Architects, Contractors & Engineers; Colleges & Universities; Chain Food Stores & Supermarkets; and Quick Serve Restaurants.

OAAA issues full industry pro forma revenue estimates that include, but are not limited to, Miller Kaplan and MediaRadar (which is not adjusted to reflect changes in data sources), and member company affidavits. Revenue estimates include digital and static billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based, and cinema advertising. The Q2 report does not incorporate product category or brand Cinema data due to lack of availability from MediaRadar.

For more information about specific category spend, please contact Steve Nicklin at snicklin@oaaa.org or (202) 833-5566.

About the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA)

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association representing the out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA’s mission is to protect, promote, and advance the medium through government affairs and advocacy, industry research and market intelligence, brand and agency engagement, and industry leadership and convening. OAAA works to ensure OOH’s essential role in the modern media mix by advancing standards, aligning the industry around shared priorities, and shaping the future of OOH. Founded in 1891, OAAA serves more than 850 member companies, including media owners, advertisers, agencies, ad tech providers, and suppliers. The association is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in New York City. For more information, visit oaaa.org.