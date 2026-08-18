From Retro Remix to Power Dressing: SHEIN Returns to Montreal with a Pop-Up Spotlighting its Fall/Winter 2026 Trends





SHEIN brings six defining Fall/Winter trends to life in downtown Montreal, open to the public from Thursday, August 27 to Sunday, August 30, 2026. For more, search “Trends” on SHEIN to discover more Fall/Winter fashion.

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN is bringing its Fall/Winter 2026 pop-up to Montreal, transforming the storefront on Sainte-Catherine (962 Sainte-Catherine Street West, Montréal, Québec) into an immersive, multi-trend fashion destination. Open to the public from Thursday, August 27, to Sunday, August 30, the activation brings SHEIN back to Montreal for a shopping experience inviting Montrealers to step into the season's biggest style stories before they hit the streets.

Following the success of its recent Toronto and Vancouver activations, the Fall/Winter 2026 edition is designed to bridge the gap between digital inspiration and physical discovery. With a floor set that rotates daily, no two visits are alike, giving shoppers new reasons to return, explore, and keep discovering throughout the four-day event.

Bringing the season's style forecast to life, the pop-up will feature six curated trend installations that translate SHEIN's Fall/Winter aesthetics into distinct, boutique-style environments where shoppers can touch, feel, and style themselves in the fashion experience. Daily, customers can enjoy iron-on patch keychain stations for the first 100 customers.

Shoppers can also explore the Fall/Winter trends online by searching “Trends” on ca.shein.com to discover more fall/winter fashion and in the SHEIN app when it officially goes live on September 7, 2026.

The six featured trend spaces include:

Retro Remix: A playful throwback to decades past, mixing colour-blocked stripes, polka dots, and varsity letter motifs across cardigans, activewear sets, and vintage-washed denim. Soft nostalgic hues like berry red and misty blue pair with cozy textures like corduroy and faux fur for a fun, college-meets-retro feel.

A playful throwback to decades past, mixing colour-blocked stripes, polka dots, and varsity letter motifs across cardigans, activewear sets, and vintage-washed denim. Soft nostalgic hues like berry red and misty blue pair with cozy textures like corduroy and faux fur for a fun, college-meets-retro feel. Power Dressing : A commanding, structured aesthetic built on military and equestrian influences, think Napoleon coats, blazer sets, and sharp cigarette pants with metal buttons. Rich, grounded tones like army green and burgundy are elevated with animal prints, shoulder padding, and luxe metallic or sequined finishes for a bold, authoritative edge.

: A commanding, structured aesthetic built on military and equestrian influences, think Napoleon coats, blazer sets, and sharp cigarette pants with metal buttons. Rich, grounded tones like army green and burgundy are elevated with animal prints, shoulder padding, and luxe metallic or sequined finishes for a bold, authoritative edge. Regal Maximalism: An opulent, statement-making trend defined by dramatic silhouettes like large sleeves and exaggerated coats, layered with heavy embroidery and sequins. Warm, majestic colours like terracotta and copper bronze combine with fringe and metallic fabrics to create a truly regal, over-the-top glamour.

An opulent, statement-making trend defined by dramatic silhouettes like large sleeves and exaggerated coats, layered with heavy embroidery and sequins. Warm, majestic colours like terracotta and copper bronze combine with fringe and metallic fabrics to create a truly regal, over-the-top glamour. Dark Romance: A moody, sensual aesthetic centered on lace corsets, cinched waists, and gothic-inspired capes in a palette of black, white, and deep red. Ruffles, chokers, and dark velvet details add a brooding, romantic edge.

A moody, sensual aesthetic centered on lace corsets, cinched waists, and gothic-inspired capes in a palette of black, white, and deep red. Ruffles, chokers, and dark velvet details add a brooding, romantic edge. Soft Glam: A delicate, feminine trend featuring knitted maxi dresses and bubble-hem tops adorned with 3D floral appliques, crochet, and sheer layering. Soft Morandi tones like cornelian pink and lilac give this look a dreamy, gentle glamour.

A delicate, feminine trend featuring knitted maxi dresses and bubble-hem tops adorned with 3D floral appliques, crochet, and sheer layering. Soft Morandi tones like cornelian pink and lilac give this look a dreamy, gentle glamour. Folk Revival: An earthy, bohemian trend rooted in craft and heritage, showcasing Fair Isle patterns, vintage florals, and fringe on jacquard knits and suede jackets. Warm, natural tones like olive green and golden yellow reinforce its rustic, ethnic-inspired charm.





The pop-up goes beyond fashion, showcasing SHEIN's full product assortment. Guests can shop a broader mix of Fall/Winter picks across SHEIN's expansive multi-category assortment, from women's, men's, and kids' apparel to size-inclusive apparel, sportswear, home décor, and beauty, spotlighting the brand’s seamless approach to a one-stop destination for the season ahead. In-store, shoppers can enjoy up to 30% off when spending $189 or more, a gift with purchase when spending $10 or more, and a gift when posting on social media, while supplies last.



With accessible price points across every category, shoppers can embrace a trend head-to-toe, without trading quality for cost. From the office to the holiday table, and everything in between, SHEIN has it all under one roof.

"Canada has been an incredibly exciting market for SHEIN, and these pop-up experiences are one of the most meaningful ways we can show up for our community, not just online, but in person," said Vito Zhong, General Manager, SHEIN Canada. "Montreal has such a distinct sense of style, and we wanted to bring the Fall/Winter season's biggest trends to life in a way that felt hands-on and personal. This pop-up is about giving Montrealers a space to discover new styles across every category and experience firsthand what SHEIN offers today. Fashion should be accessible, inspiring, and fun, and that's exactly what this experience is designed to be."

Ease into the season with SHEIN's Fall/Winter style edit, six trends that carry you from crisp autumn days into cozy Fall evenings. From nostalgic Retro Remix to commanding Power Dressing and richly layered Regal Maximalism, this season's directions are all about making a statement, whether that means bold and structured or soft and romantic. Wherever you're headed this Fall and Winter, dress for the moment in the trends leading the way: Retro Remix, Power Dressing, Regal Maximalism, Dark Romance, Soft Glam, and Folk Revival.

Montrealers can experience the pop-up when it opens on Thurs. Aug. 27th

Location: 962 Sainte-Catherine Street West, Montréal, Québec

DATE

Thursday, August 27: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM Friday, August 28: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM Saturday, August 29: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM Sunday, August 30: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM





Entry is subject to venue capacity to ensure a premium experience for all guests. Hours may be adjusted based on popular demand.

Search “ Trends ” on SHEIN to discover more Fall/Winter fashion. Follow Us: Instagram: @shein_ca | TikTok: @sheinca_ | Hashtag: #SHEINTrends #SHEINFW26 #SHEINMontreal

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com or follow on Instagram @shein_ca.

For more information, please contact:

Lori Harito, Publicist, Boulevard of Dreams PR

Lori@boulevardofdreams.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5841027f-2a26-4af0-a923-a209538b6b52