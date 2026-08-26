SHEIN Canada Launches Campus Ambassador Program, Kicking Off with a Back-to-School Activation with the Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union





The Campus Ambassador program invites Canadian post-secondary students to build marketing and content-creation skills, earn commissions, and connect with a global fashion brand, starting with an inaugural activation at the downtown campus of Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) through a sponsorship of the Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union (TMSU)

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEIN Canada is pleased to announce the launch of its Campus Ambassador Program, an initiative designed to bring together post-secondary students across Canada who share a passion for fashion, content creation, and community building. This innovative brand outreach program launches for the first time in Canada during TMSU’s Week of Welcome activities, expanding from the U.S.

The SHEIN Campus Ambassador Program allows enrolled students to become official brand representatives on their campus, creating content, sharing product recommendations, and hosting community events. Through the program, students can play games, learn more about the brand, win free gigs, and most importantly, sign up to be an ambassador, joining a network of 10,000 university students. It also provides college students with a valuable opportunity to network and learn more about the fashion industry through SHEIN.

"Launching this program through our sponsorship of TMSU gives us a home base to build something meaningful with Canadian students, not just a marketing channel, but a real community around fashion, creativity, and career growth.” Said Christina Cui, Project Manager, SHEIN Canada.

The Campus Ambassador program launches September 9, 2026, at TMSU, kicking off with a one-day pop-up on Gould Street between Victoria and Bond Streets from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. The pop-up will feature a gaming area, a photo booth, a SHEIN-styled activation, tote bags and gifts, and a registration desk where students can sign up for the program. While the launch event is a single day, the Campus Ambassador program itself will run long-term across the country.

The SHEIN Campus Ambassador Program was created to bring college students throughout Canada together for their love of SHEIN. The program not only brings SHEIN lovers together, but also encourages discussions about fashion, careers in the industry, and networking opportunities.

SHEIN Canada's program follows the model of SHEIN's Campus Ambassador Program in the United States, one of the brand's flagship community initiatives. Since launching in 2019, the U.S. program has grown to include thousands of student ambassadors representing colleges and universities across all 50 states. Since 2021 alone, the program has paid out more than $27 million to participating students, with ambassadors using their earnings to cover tuition, books, rent, and everyday expenses, and top performers going on to pay off student loans, support their families, purchase homes, start businesses, and invest in their futures.

Beyond compensation, the program has served as a launchpad for the next generation of marketers, creators, and entrepreneurs, giving students real-world experience, mentorship, and career development opportunities.

SHEIN Canada is bringing that same model north, starting with TMU, timed to coincide with back-to-school season, when students are already sharing hauls, dorm setups, and style inspiration with their peers. As official brand representatives, SHEIN Campus Ambassadors will earn SHEIN rewards through tracked goals. The role of an official SHEIN Campus Ambassador includes becoming an expert on all things SHEIN, promoting SHEIN on campus through social media, events, and word-of-mouth, creating engaging content, and then enjoying the perks and benefits. Monthly referral milestones are rewarded directly with SHEIN gift cards, ranging from $10 for 10 new users up to $100 for 200 new users referred in a single month.

To participate, students must be 18 years or older, enrolled at a Canadian college or university, and eligible to work in Canada.



"We're excited that the TMU campus will be one of the first in Canada to launch a SHEIN Campus Ambassador activation," said TMSU’s Interim Vice President Student Life, Ahmmad Haidary.

How to Get Involved

Students interested in applying to become a SHEIN Campus Ambassador at TMU or on their own campus can learn more by following @SHEIN_CA on Instagram and @SHEINCA_ on TikTok, or by emailing campusca@sheingroup.com .

Follow Us: Instagram: @shein_ca | TikTok: @sheinca_ | Hashtag: #SHEINCampus



About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com or follow on Instagram @shein_ca.

For more information, please contact:

Lori Harito, Publicist, Boulevard of Dreams PR

Lori@boulevardofdreams.ca



The Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union represents over 38,000 full-time undergraduate students at Toronto Metropolitan University, in downtown Toronto. As the central students’ union on campus, TMSU works to build campus life, advocate on behalf of its members, organize campaigns and initiatives, provide cost-saving services, and work with students across the province and country for a more affordable and accessible post-secondary education system.

Note: The Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union is an independently incorporated and autonomous organization from Toronto Metropolitan University.

For more information on the Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union, please check our website at yourtmsu.ca or contact info@yourtmsu.ca . Media inquiries should be directed to communications@yourtmsu.ca .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd6389f2-b756-4248-aec5-a1d960f06fad