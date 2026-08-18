Talkdesk transforms the bank branch into an AI-powered advisory hub

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. today announced Talkdesk for Financial Centers , a new solution that transforms the bank branch into a connected extension of the customer journey. By unifying digital, contact center, and branch interactions, Talkdesk gives frontline employees the customer context and real-time AI guidance they need to deliver more personalized service, strengthen relationships, and turn every branch visit into a high-value engagement.

According to Digital Banking Report, 71% of financial institutions consider branches mission-critical. Bank branches aren’t disappearing — they are becoming more important. As routine transactions move to digital channels, customers increasingly visit financial centers for life’s most significant financial moments: opening accounts, applying for loans, planning investments, resolving complex issues, and receiving trusted advice. Yet most branch employees still begin these conversations without understanding what happened online, in the contact center, or during previous visits. Customers repeat themselves. Employees miss opportunities to personalize conversations. Financial institutions struggle to deliver a truly connected experience. Talkdesk for Financial Centers closes that gap by integrating branch activity into a unified customer journey and transforming traditional branches into AI-augmented advisory hubs.

Built on the Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation (CXA) platform , Talkdesk for Financial Centers helps banks and credit unions drive this transformation through four core capabilities:

Context before every conversation: Frontline employees begin every conversation with a complete view of the customer's history, including previous contact center conversations, digital activity, branch visits, and relationship history, enabling more personalized and efficient service.

Frontline employees begin every conversation with a complete view of the customer's history, including previous contact center conversations, digital activity, branch visits, and relationship history, enabling more personalized and efficient service. AI guidance during interactions: Real-time guidance, next-best-action recommendations, and compliance guardrails help branch employees confidently navigate complex conversations, accelerating the shift from transaction processor to trusted advisor, creating more opportunities to deepen relationships and cross-sell.

Real-time guidance, next-best-action recommendations, and compliance guardrails help branch employees confidently navigate complex conversations, accelerating the shift from transaction processor to trusted advisor, creating more opportunities to deepen relationships and cross-sell. Measurable physical banking: The platform captures visit intent, outcomes, follow-up actions, and customer feedback, giving leaders real-time visibility into financial center performance and relationship value.

The platform captures visit intent, outcomes, follow-up actions, and customer feedback, giving leaders real-time visibility into financial center performance and relationship value. AI-ready data centralization: Branch interactions are captured and centralized alongside digital and contact center interactions, creating a rich, complete dataset that AI can use to deliver more proactive, personalized, and predictable customer engagement.









Talkdesk for Financial Centers brings complete customer context and AI guidance into a single workspace for branch employees.

“The branch is where some of banking’s most important customer moments happen,” said Rahul Kumar, vice president and general manager, financial services and insurance, Talkdesk. “When customers walk in, they’re looking for expertise, reassurance, and advice. But you can’t capitalize on that if your frontline teams are working blind. Talkdesk for Financial Centers connects every interaction across digital, contact center, and branch channels so employees can build on the customer's journey instead of reconstructing it.”

Additional resources

Read a white paper explaining the evolving role of the bank branch, and the current execution gaps limiting its potential.

explaining the evolving role of the bank branch, and the current execution gaps limiting its potential. Read how financial organizations like Merchants Bank and TowneBank are scaling customer engagement with automation.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® automates the world’s most complex customer journeys. By resolving customer requests from start to finish, AI agents enable a hybrid workforce where human expertise is reserved for the moments that matter most. Backed by deep industry expertise and trusted by global leaders like Canon , United Rentals , Sysco, and Kimberly-Clark, Talkdesk sets the standard for Customer Experience Automation (CXA) .

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Media contact

Talkdesk Public Relations

pr@talkdesk.com

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