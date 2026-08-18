UMGC Expands Degree Offerings for 2026–27 Academic Year

Adelphi, Md., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University of Maryland Global Campus today announced a series of new and reimagined academic programs for the 2026–27 academic year, expanding career-relevant pathways in fields shaped by evolving workforce needs.

The programs include new graduate offerings in homeland security leadership and public safety leadership, the relaunch of UMGC’s Doctor of Business Administration, and two additional programs launching in Spring 2027 in applied artificial intelligence and extended reality. The offerings are part of UMGC’s broader effort to modernize its academic portfolio, strengthen career-aligned pathways and provide flexible options for working adults, military-affiliated learners and other students seeking to advance their education.

As workforce needs continue to evolve, UMGC is committed to providing educational pathways that help learners build the skills and leadership capabilities employers are seeking," said UMGC President Gregory W. Fowler, PhD. "These new and reimagined programs reflect our focus on innovation, career relevance and student success, while expanding opportunities for working adults, military-affiliated learners and others seeking to advance their careers in a rapidly changing world."

Programs launching in Fall 2026 include:

Doctor of Business Administration, newly refocused for experienced professionals seeking to apply advanced business knowledge and leadership in complex organizational settings.

Master of Science in Homeland Security Leadership, a new graduate program designed to prepare students for leadership roles across homeland security, emergency management, intelligence and related fields.

Master of Science in Public Safety Leadership, a new graduate program focused on preparing leaders to address operational, policy and management challenges in public safety organizations.

Programs launching in Spring 2027 include:

Master of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence, a new graduate program focused on applied AI knowledge and skills for a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Bachelor of Science in Extended Reality Design, a new undergraduate program designed to prepare students for opportunities in immersive technologies, including virtual, augmented and mixed reality.

“The world our learners are working in is changing quickly, and our academic portfolio is evolving to meet that moment,” said Amy Stevens, UMGC’s chief academic officer. “Whether they are using AI to solve problems, designing immersive experiences through extended reality, or developing the judgment and skills to lead in public safety, homeland security and business, students should be able to see a clear connection between the skills they are mastering and the opportunities those skills will unlock.”

The programs build on UMGC’s long-standing commitment to practical, career-focused education for adult learners. They also reflect the university’s continued focus on clear, flexible academic pathways that align with the needs of students, employers and rapidly changing industries.

Prospective students can learn more about UMGC’s academic programs, including offerings launching in Spring 2027, at umgc.edu/online-degrees.

About University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 100 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland. For more information, visit https://www.umgc.edu.