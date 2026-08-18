Experience QCI Resorts™ at G2E: Visit the QCI Resorts™ Experience

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced additional details surrounding the QCI Resorts™ Experience, an expanded destination at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2026 designed to give attendees a new way to explore the future of resort operations.

Located at Booth #2644, the QCI Resorts™ Experience will feature QCI's branded RV activation alongside dedicated meeting space, live demonstrations, and opportunities to connect with QCI experts throughout the show.

Serving as an extension of QCI's exhibit at Booth #2440, the QCI Resorts™ Experience provides attendees with another environment to discover how QCI Resorts™ unifies resort operations through a single real-time operating platform.

"Our goal is to create an environment where meaningful conversations can happen," said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and CTO of QCI. "The QCI Resorts Experience reflects how we think about the future of our industry, bringing technology, people, and ideas together in one place."

Additional demonstrations, special events, and guest programming will be announced as G2E approaches.

G2E is the world's premier gathering of the global casino gaming community in Las Vegas. For more than 25 years, the event has served as a catalyst for gaming's growth and innovation by bringing together industry leaders to help define the future of the industry.

Visit QCI at Booth #2440 and the QCI Resorts™ Experience at Booth #2644.

Learn more at qci.ai .

Schedule a private demo to meet with our team at: https://qci.ai/contact .

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. is an agentically run technology business where agentic technology has managed nearly every aspect of our business. Applying this agentic platform QCI delivers and supports its AGI Platform and QCI Resorts™, the Unified Business Platform for Resorts. Deployed across more than 325 casino resorts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, QCI’s technology supports more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI is leading the industry’s transition beyond fragmented software stacks, integrations, and data warehouses toward a single real-time system for all resort operations. Built specifically for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts is a unified hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise platform supporting a common AI layer, while gaming systems remain integrated. The result is a foundation for real-time operational intelligence, natural language operations, and agentic AI across the casino resort enterprise. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices across North America, including St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://qci.ai/ .

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.