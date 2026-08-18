Latham Group, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Conference in September 2026

LATHAM, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that management will attend the following investor conference:

On September 10, 2026, Sean Gadd, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Industrials Conference. Management will deliver a presentation at 7:30am EDT and host investor meetings throughout the day. This event will take place at the Westin New York Times Square in New York, NY.





Webcast details for the Jefferies presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,900 employees on average across around 40 locations.

Contact:

Lynn Morgen

Casey Kotary

ADVISIRY Partners

lathamir@advisiry.com

212-750-5800