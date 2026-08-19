Plant Culture Systems Launches AGGI to Expand Access to AI-Powered Farm Intelligence

Berkeley, CA, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Culture Systems is launching Agricultural General Intelligence (AGGI), an AI-native digital agriculture platform that will give farmers free access to tools for monitoring crop conditions, weather, field activity, and operational risks through a single system.

AGGI is being developed as a central intelligence layer that brings fragmented farm information into one system, with the goal of making advanced agricultural technology more accessible to growers of all sizes, including large operators, family farms, independent producers, and smaller operations that may not have access to enterprise-level tools.

Initial AGGI Capabilities

The first version of AGGI will help farmers create a clearer digital view of their operations and use current conditions to support day-to-day decisions. Initial capabilities include:

Farm and field profiles to organize core operational information in one place

to organize core operational information in one place Satellite and weather intelligence to provide greater visibility into field and environmental conditions

to provide greater visibility into field and environmental conditions Crop monitoring and risk alerts to help farmers identify changes that may require attention

to help farmers identify changes that may require attention Digital activity records for tracking farm work and maintaining operational logbooks

for tracking farm work and maintaining operational logbooks Water and climate decision support to assist with resource planning and farm management



AGGI will follow a global-architecture, local-rollout model, with capabilities introduced market by market to account for regional crops, climate conditions, languages, and farming practices. As services expand, the platform is also expected to help farmers identify relevant agricultural programs, services, and financing opportunities.

Plant Culture Systems also plans to build on AGGI’s initial capabilities by integrating authorized farm data with public agricultural datasets and connected technologies such as sensors, machinery, climate modeling, and automation. Future capabilities may also support traceability, sustainability measurement, and financial analysis.

AGGI forms part of Plant Culture Systems’ broader agricultural technology work. The company reports that its wider agricultural technology pipeline exceeds 1.15 million acres. Plant Culture Systems’ long-term focus includes improving access to farm technology, supporting new agricultural operations, and strengthening food-system resilience.

Farmers can register for free at https://growaggi.com/ and receive updates as access and regional capabilities become available.



About Plant Culture Systems

Plant Culture Systems is an agricultural technology company developing systems for modern farming. Its work includes Agricultural General Intelligence (AGGI), alongside solutions involving controlled-environment agriculture, IoT sensing, and artificial intelligence.





