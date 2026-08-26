Plant Culture Systems Launches AGGI, a Free AI-Powered Intelligence Platform for Farmers

Berkeley, CA, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Culture Systems today announced the public launch of Agricultural General Intelligence, or AGGI, an AI-powered agricultural intelligence platform that farmers can join at no cost.

AGGI is being developed to give farmers one accessible place to understand their operations, monitor changing conditions, identify risks, and make more informed decisions. Farmers, growers, and farm managers can now register free through the AGGI website.

Agriculture produces enormous amounts of information, but much of that information remains divided among weather services, satellite platforms, field records, sensors, equipment systems, government programs, buyers, and financial institutions. AGGI’s purpose is to transform these disconnected resources into practical intelligence for the people responsible for producing the world’s food.

“Farmers should not need to become data scientists to benefit from agricultural technology,” said Sanjay Kumar Rajpoot, founder and CEO of Plant Culture Systems. “Our goal with AGGI is to give every farmer—from a small family grower to a major agricultural operator—an intelligent system that helps them understand the farm, anticipate risk, and find the tools and resources that can improve their operation.”

A Farmer-First Intelligence Platform

The initial AGGI experience is centered on farm and field profiles, satellite and weather intelligence, crop monitoring, risk alerts, and digital farm records. Farmers will be able to register their operations and receive access to applicable platform capabilities as AGGI expands region by region.

AGGI’s broader architecture is designed to connect multiple layers of agricultural intelligence, including:

• Satellite imagery and crop observations

• Local and global weather information

• Soil, water, and climate conditions

• Farm activity records and digital logbooks

• Authorized IoT sensor and machinery data

• Crop planning and operational decision support

• Agricultural programs and financing opportunities

• Technology, service-provider, buyer, and supply-chain connections

• Sustainability measurement and traceability tools

The platform is intended to support conventional soil-based farms, controlled-environment agriculture, greenhouses, and hydroponic production.

AGGI is not designed to replace farmers, agronomists, or local agricultural expertise. Its role is to organize information, make complex datasets more useful, and help people reach better-supported decisions.

“The farmer remains at the center of every decision,” Rajpoot said. “AGGI is the intelligence layer that can help the farmer see more, prepare earlier, and connect with the right support.”

Global Architecture, Local Agricultural Intelligence

AGGI is being built with a global architecture but a local rollout strategy. Crops, climates, water systems, government programs, languages, and farming practices vary widely. Plant Culture Systems plans to introduce and refine AGGI market by market so that its tools can reflect the conditions farmers actually face.

As regional capabilities expand, AGGI is intended to help connect farmers with agricultural technologies, government support programs, buyers, lenders, insurers, researchers, and infrastructure providers.

The platform draws upon the experience of Plant Culture Systems in agricultural technology, sensors, automation, irrigation, artificial intelligence, hydroponics, and controlled-environment production.

Making Advanced Agricultural Intelligence More Accessible

The launch comes as farmers face increasing pressure from weather volatility, labor expenses, input costs, water constraints, fragmented technology, and uncertain markets.

The USDA counted approximately 1.9 million farms and ranches operating 880 million acres in its 2022 Census of Agriculture. Family-owned and operated farms represented 95% of all U.S. farms. Globally, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations estimates that more than 608 million family farms produce approximately 80% of the world’s food by value.

These farmers are essential to the global food system, yet many lack access to integrated digital infrastructure and decision-support capabilities.

AGGI’s free farmer signup is intended to lower that barrier and allow the company to learn directly from growers as it expands the platform.

“Some of the world’s most important businesses are farms,” Rajpoot said. “Our long-term mission is to help farmers, create farms, strengthen national food security, and help build a world where every person has reliable access to food. Making AGGI accessible to farmers for free is an important step toward that mission.”

Farmers Can Sign Up Free

Farmers, growers, farm managers, cooperatives, and agricultural organizations are invited to register for AGGI.

Visit https://www.growaggi.com and select AGGI to sign up free, receive launch updates, and learn about regional access and pilot opportunities.

About AGGI

Agricultural General Intelligence is a farmer-first digital agriculture platform developed by Plant Culture Systems. AGGI is designed to combine artificial intelligence, satellite and weather intelligence, farm data, IoT, automation, risk analysis, and agricultural-resource connections in one accessible system. Its mission is to help farmers make better decisions and contribute to a more productive, resilient, and secure global food system.

About Plant Culture Systems

Plant Culture Systems is an agricultural technology and infrastructure company based in Berkeley & Irvine, California. The company works across controlled-environment agriculture, hydroponics, artificial intelligence, automation, farm intelligence, and food-system infrastructure. Its mission is to help farmers, create new farms, and advance long-term food security.





Media Contact

Company Name: Plant Culture Systems

Contact Person: Sanjay Rajpoot, CEO

Email: CEO@plantculturecorp.com

Phone: 510-560-6405

Country: United States

Website:https://growaggi.com