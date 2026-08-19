DSC Holdings Ltd. to Report Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results on Wednesday, August 26, 2026

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSC Holdings Ltd. (“DSC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DSC), the AI application infrastructure for China’s used car industry, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The Company’s management will host two separate live video webcasts to discuss the financial results and recent business developments, with one session conducted in Chinese and the other in English. The Chinese- and English-language sessions will cover the same management presentation content. To join the webcasts, participants must use the respective links below to complete an online registration process. Participants may join the session conducted in their preferred language.

Details of the live video webcasts are as follows:

Chinese Session

Date: August 26, 2026

Time: 5:00 A.M. Eastern Time (5:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day)

Webcast link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1ZVTr026QCWpjDgPQcYZyw

English Session

Date: August 26, 2026

Time: 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day)

Webcast link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3w3A0GPFR0mrwkOWeHayGQ

The earnings release and related materials, including live and archived webcasts of both sessions, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.dasouche.com.

About DSC

DSC is the AI application infrastructure for China’s used car industry. The Company has held over 90% market share in operating system for China’s used car dealers since 2021, according to China Insights Consultancy, giving it nation-wide dealer connection and massive, granular, proprietary, real-time industry data. Building on this digital foundation, DSC further supports used car dealers with essential transaction services across their workflows. DSC’s services also engage and benefit thousands of dealers’ collaborators, such as inspectors, transporters and other internet platforms, creating an ecosystem with used car dealers at its center.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

DSC

IR Department

Email: ir@souche.com

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Feifei Shen

Email: dsc@blueshirtgroup.co