DSC Reports Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSC Holdings Ltd. (“DSC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DSC), the AI application infrastructure for China’s used car industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Amounts in millions, except per ADS) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Q2 2026 RMB RMB US$ Revenue 167.0 161.1 24.6 Net loss (240.5) (25.0) (35.4) Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) (7.4) (19.2) (1.1) Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (0.15) (2.82) (0.02)

Second quarter revenue increased 3.7% year over year, while adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) narrowed by 61.5%, reflecting continued significant improvement in operating efficiency.



GAAP net loss was RMB240.5 million (US$35.4 million), primarily reflecting the recognition of RMB227.8 million (US$33.6 million) in share-based compensation upon the completion of the IPO in June 2026 and IPO-related expenses.





OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Q2 2026 Operating System Engagement Metrics – DaFengChe1 Dealership MAU2 65,334 User MAU2 199,933 Monetization Metrics – used car dealers only1 Dealerships • Number of monetized used car dealerships3 9,146 • ARPU of monetized used car dealerships4 RMB6,672 Transaction Services • Number of monetized transaction services5 214,451 • Average revenue per transaction service6 RMB259

Beginning with this Q2 2026 earnings release, the Company starts reporting certain operating metrics for its used car related operations in light of the overall evolution of its businesses. Please note that such used-car-only metrics should not be directly compared to historical operating metrics, which comprised different components. “Dealership MAU” refers to average monthly active dealership accounts, and “User MAU” refers to average monthly active individual user accounts. Both are measured by the number of unique mobile devices that have accessed DSC’s operating system at least once during a month, except that if a user uses multiple mobile devices to access DSC’s operating system during a given month, they will be counted as only one dealership or one user account. “Monetized used car dealerships” refers to used car dealerships from whom DSC generates revenues by receiving a fee from either the dealership or its collaborator. "ARPU of monetized used car dealerships" refers to the average revenue per monetized used car dealership, calculated by dividing the total revenue generated from monetized used car dealerships by the number of such dealerships during a given period. “Monetized transaction services” refers to used car related transaction services that the Company generates revenues from, primarily B2B matching, used car inspection, car delivery and other B2B collaboration services. The Company also provides some transaction services to used car dealers free of charge. “Average revenue per transaction service” refers to the average revenue generated per monetized transaction service, calculated by dividing the total revenue generated from monetized transaction services by the number of such services during a given period.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Mr. Junhong Yao, founder, director and chief executive officer of DSC, commented: “The second quarter marked an important milestone for DSC with the completion of our Nasdaq IPO in June. Our operating performance remained resilient during the quarter, with DaFengChe maintaining broad, in-depth dealer engagement, our revenue growing year over year, and our losses narrowing significantly.”

“In the second quarter, we also made meaningful progress in AI-powered products and services. We developed several AI agents by training commoditized LLMs on our massive, granular, proprietary, real-time data, and deployed them into used car dealers’ daily workflows. Our market intelligence AI agents enabled dealers to make far better-informed purchasing and selling decisions, and have delivered tangible results for some of them. These early successes demonstrate the value that AI can create when applied to a conventional industry in the real economy. While creating value for dealers, these AI applications are also presenting a number of new monetization opportunities for DSC, which we are actively exploring and expect to test through selected trials in the near term," he added.

“At the same time, our Nasdaq listing has placed us on the global stage just as China's used-car exports are growing tremendously. We have begun to cautiously explore how our technological capabilities could support this rapidly expanding cross-border market.”

Ms. Qin Zou, director and chief financial officer of DSC, added: "We are pleased with our performance in the second quarter, with revenue growing 3.7% year over year, broadly in line with our expectations based on historical trends and industry seasonality. Notably, our adjusted net loss narrowed by 61.5% to RMB7.4 million, reflecting our unwavering focus on profitability.

AI has been a major factor in both reducing our operating expenses and opening up new monetization fronts. In the second quarter, we ran intensive company-wide campaigns to drive rapid AI adoption and make our organization operate leaner, faster and better. We have also moved quickly to integrate AI into our dealer-facing products and services, where we are beginning to see early revenues and will continue to explore their full monetization potential. Looking ahead, we remain focused on the quality of growth, expanding monetization across our dealer-centric ecosystem, particularly opportunities created by AI applications, and continuing to improve profitability."

FINANCIAL RESULT DETAILS

Revenue

Revenue increased 3.7% year over year to RMB167.0 million (US$24.6 million) in the second quarter of 2026, primarily due to certain customer engagement solution projects for OEMs being accepted and the related revenue recognized during the quarter, partially offset by lower revenue following the discontinuation of certain OEM-facing marketing services.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue increased 15.0% to RMB108.0 million (US$15.9 million), primarily reflecting higher costs associated with the growth in customer engagement solutions.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB302.5 million (US$44.6 million), compared with RMB91.8 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to the recognition of RMB227.8 million (US$33.6 million) in share-based compensation upon the completion of the IPO in June and IPO-related expenses. Excluding share-based compensation, general and administrative, sales and marketing, and research and development expenses declined 14.0%, 14.0% and 29.2% year over year, respectively, reflecting continued cost discipline and improved operating efficiency.

Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss (Non-GAAP)

Net loss was RMB240.5 million (US$35.4 million), compared with RMB25.0 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to share-based compensation and IPO-related expenses in the total amount of RMB227.8 million (US$33.6 million).

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) narrowed 61.5% to RMB7.4 million (US$1.1 million), reflecting continued improvement in operating efficiency.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Liquidity strengthened following the Company’s IPO in June 2026, with cash and cash equivalents reaching RMB451.3 million (US$66.5 million) as of June 30, 2026.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company’s management will host two separate live video webcasts to discuss the financial results and recent business developments, with one session conducted in Chinese and the other in English. The Chinese- and English-language sessions will cover the same prepared content. To join the webcasts, participants must use the respective links below to complete an online registration process. Participants may join the session conducted in their preferred language.

Details of the live video webcasts are as follows:

Chinese Session

Date: August 26, 2026

Time: 5:00 A.M. Eastern Time (5:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day)

Webcast link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1ZVTr026QCWpjDgPQcYZyw

English Session

Date: August 26, 2026

Time: 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day)

Webcast link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3w3A0GPFR0mrwkOWeHayGQ

The earnings release and related materials, including live and archived webcasts of both sessions, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.dasouche.com.

ABOUT DSC

DSC is the AI application infrastructure for China’s used car industry. The Company has held over 90% market share in operating system for China’s used car dealers since 2021, according to China Insights Consultancy, giving it nation-wide dealer connection and massive, granular, proprietary, real-time industry data. Building on this digital foundation, DSC further supports used car dealers with essential transaction services across their workflows. DSC’s services also engage and benefit thousands of dealers’ collaborators, such as inspectors, transporters and other internet platforms, creating an ecosystem with used car dealers at its center.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to”, or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses adjusted loss, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that adjusted loss for the year provides useful information about its results of operations and enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects.

The Company defines non-GAAP financial measure by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations from the respective GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted loss should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to loss from operations, net loss or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review adjusted loss for the year and the reconciliation to its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measure to its most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

EXCHANGE RATE

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the noon buying rates of RMB6.7851 to US$1.00 in effect on June 30, 2026, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred to in this press release could have been converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

DSC IR Department

Email: ir@souche.com

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Feifei Shen

Email: dsc@blueshirtgroup.co





DSC HOLDINGS LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollar (“US$”),

except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



As of As of

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 178,862 451,285 66,511 Restricted cash 1,147 1,147 169 Short-term investments 31,730 79,406 11,703 Accounts receivable, net 60,753 49,431 7,285 Amounts due from related parties, current 84,626 141,556 20,863 Contract assets, net 90,337 95,928 14,138 Prepayments and other current assets, net 154,566 130,231 19,194 Total current assets 602,021 948,984 139,863 Non-current assets: Fixed assets, net 3,571 2,772 409 Long-term investments, net 7,572 7,315 1,078 Intangible assets, net 64,408 69,050 10,177 Right-of-use assets, net 13,395 7,579 1,117 Goodwill 596,858 596,858 87,966 Amounts due from related parties, non-current 132,716 97,705 14,400 Other non-current assets, net 14,865 15,168 2,235 Total non-current assets 833,385 796,447 117,382 Total assets 1,435,406 1,745,431 257,245 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term loans 121,274 217,356 32,034 Accounts payable 60,800 61,580 9,076 Contract liabilities and customer advance 51,170 53,455 7,878 Amounts due to related parties, current 2,004 233 34 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,823 3,270 482 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 187,967 170,263 25,095 Total current liabilities 428,038 506,157 74,599 Non-current liabilities: Amounts due to related parties, non-current 282,998 263,694 38,864 Operating lease liabilities, non current 8,616 4,305 634 Other non-current liabilities 8,350 8,714 1,284 Total non-current liabilities 299,964 276,713 40,782 Total liabilities 728,002 782,870 115,381





DSC HOLDINGS LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollar (“US$”),

except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



As of As of

June 30,2026

December 31, 2025 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Mezzanine equity Preferred Shares 16,538,315 - - Shareholders' equity: Ordinary Shares 123 712 105 Additional paid-in capital - 18,032,457 2,657,655 Accumulated deficit (15,828,914) (17,066,168) (2,515,242) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,209) (4,500) (663) Total DSC Holdings Ltd. shareholders’ (deficit)/equity (15,831,000) 962,501 141,855 Noncontrolling interests 89 60 9 Total shareholders' (deficit)/equity (15,830,911) 962,561 141,864 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,435,406 1,745,431 257,245





DSC HOLDINGS LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollar (“US$”),

except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the

Three Months Ended For the

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 161,104 167,047 24,620 303,840 313,619 46,222 Cost of revenues (93,943) (108,047) (15,924) (178,936) (200,741) (29,586) Gross profit 67,161 59,000 8,696 124,904 112,878 16,636 Operating expenses: General and administrative (16,514) (173,671) (25,596) (46,891) (194,844) (28,716) Sales and marketing (51,062) (92,096) (13,573) (97,604) (134,224) (19,782) Research and development (24,196) (36,767) (5,419) (48,106) (52,979) (7,808) Total operating expenses (91,772) (302,534) (44,588) (192,601) (382,047) (56,306) Operating loss (24,611) (243,534) (35,892) (67,697) (269,169) (39,670) Other (expenses)/income Interest expense, net (1,002) (118) (17) (1,961) (3,885) (573) Foreign exchange income, net 143 1,018 150 213 1,756 259 Others, net 415 2,732 403 4,878 2,284 337 Total other (expenses)/

income, net (444) 3,632 536 3,130 155 23 Loss before income taxes (25,055) (239,902) (35,356) (64,567) (269,014) (39,647) Income tax expense (187) (695) (102) (368) (936) (138) Share of incomes from equity method investments 214 109 16 323 220 32 Net loss (25,028) (240,488) (35,442) (64,612) (269,730) (39,753) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 900 (3) - 13 (29) (4) Net loss attributable to DSC Holdings Ltd. (25,928) (240,485) (35,442) (64,625) (269,701) (39,749) Accretion of the Company`s preferred shares (427,019) (463,024) (68,241) (841,685) (913,061) (134,569) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (452,947) (703,509) (103,683) (906,310) (1,182,762) (174,318) Loss per share: Basic and diluted (3.33) (0.70) (0.10) (6.66) (1.18) (0.17) Weighted average shares: Basic and diluted 136,159,402 1,001,449,847 1,001,449,847 136,159,402 1,001,449,847 1,001,449,847





DSC HOLDINGS LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollar (“US$”),

except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments (201) (1,141) (168) (304) (2,291) (338) Comprehensive loss (25,229) (241,629) (35,610) (64,916) (272,021) (40,091) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 900 (3) - 13 (29) (4) Comprehensive loss attributable to DSC Holdings Ltd. (26,129) (241,626) (35,610) (64,929) (271,992) (40,087) Accretion of preferred shares (427,019) (463,024) (68,241) (841,685) (913,061) (134,569) Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of DSC Holdings Ltd. (453,148) (704,650) (103,851) (906,614) (1,185,053) (174,656) Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP Net Loss (GAAP) (25,028) (240,488) (35,442) (64,612) (269,730) (39,753) Amortization of intangible assets (1) 5,820 5,756 848 11,402 11,496 1,694 Share-based compensation expenses were included in: General and administrative - 159,472 23,503 - 159,472 23,503 Sales and marketing - 48,196 7,103 - 48,196 7,103 Research and development - 19,627 2,893 - 19,627 2,893 Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) (19,208) (7,437) (1,095) (53,210) (30,939) (4,560)



(1)This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.