Applied Biologics Welcomes CMS’ Continued Commitment to Clinical Evidence in Advanced Wound Care

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today welcomed the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) recent invitation for manufacturers, product sponsors, researchers, and other interested stakeholders to voluntarily submit additional peer-reviewed clinical evidence and other high-quality scientific information supporting products used in the treatment of chronic wounds.

In its announcement, CMS reaffirmed its commitment to considering the latest clinical research and encouraged submission of peer-reviewed publications and other publicly available scientific evidence. CMS also referenced the Clinical Trials for Cellular, Acellular, and Matrix-like Products (CAMPs): An Evidence Consensus as a resource for identifying high-quality clinical evidence.

Applied Biologics believes the continued generation of rigorous scientific evidence is fundamental to improving patient care, supporting physician decision-making, and advancing innovation throughout the advanced wound care industry.

“We appreciate CMS’ continued commitment to ensuring manufacturers have the opportunity to submit high-quality clinical evidence for consideration,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “Applied Biologics has made substantial investments in randomized clinical trials, translational science, real-world clinical evidence, health economic research, and peer-reviewed publication because we have long believed that rigorous scientific evidence should be the foundation of innovation in chronic wound care.”

Over the past several years, Applied Biologics has continued expanding the scientific evidence supporting its advanced wound care technologies through prospective randomized controlled clinical trials, translational laboratory research, real-world clinical evidence initiatives, health economic research, and peer-reviewed scientific publications.

These efforts include ongoing clinical development of BIOxHEAL™, the Company’s investigational biologic for the treatment of chronic wounds, as well as continued clinical research supporting XWRAP®, its advanced wound care technology used as a wound cover in the management of chronic wounds and as a tissue-plane barrier during surgical procedures.

“Generating high-quality clinical evidence requires significant investment, collaboration, and long-term commitment,” Britt continued. “We believe physicians, patients, healthcare systems, and payors are best served when treatment decisions are supported by robust clinical research and transparent scientific communication. We remain committed to continuing that work.”

Applied Biologics intends to continue generating, publishing, and communicating high-quality scientific evidence as it advances both its commercial and investigational product portfolio.

About XWRAP®

XWRAP is an advanced wound care technology used as a wound cover in the management of chronic wounds and as a tissue-plane barrier during surgical procedures.

About BIOxHEAL™

BIOxHEAL is an investigational biologic being developed for the treatment of chronic wounds under Section 351 of the Public Health Service Act. BIOxHEAL has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and its safety and effectiveness have not been established.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company’s pipeline includes investigational programs focused on chronic wounds, degenerative diseases, immunology, and regenerative medicine.

Applied Biologics is committed to advancing innovative therapies through rigorous scientific development, clinical validation, pharmaceutical-quality manufacturing, and regulatory excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding clinical development, research activities, publication strategy, regulatory developments, investigational products, commercialization, and future business prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties.