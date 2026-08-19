Bottleship: History Served Neat Serves Up Three Ships, Three Eras and Three Historic Rum Cocktails

A New Battleship NORTH CAROLINA Fundraiser Pairs Maritime History, Southern Barbecue and Rum to Support the Ship’s World War II Collection

 | Source: Battleship NORTH CAROLINA Memorial Battleship NORTH CAROLINA Memorial

Wilmington, NC, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- History is on the menu — and in the glass — at Bottleship: History Served Neat, a new signature fundraiser for the Battleship North Carolina Memorial on Friday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m., presented in partnership by the Friends of the Battleship North Carolina and Four Hounds Distilling. The Battleship is part of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Held in the Battleship’s Wardroom, Bottleship will take guests through the stories of three historic ships named USS North Carolina, three eras, and three historic rum cocktails for an evening that mixes maritime history, food, a little spirited storytelling, and, of course, rum.

Guests will enjoy a catered Southern barbecue dinner, one signature rum cocktail and a “spirited” talk with Smuggler Mac.
The event is open to guests ages 21 and older.
Tickets are a $75 donation per person and include:

  • A “spirited” rum talk with Smuggler Mac
  • Catered Southern barbecue dinner
  • One signature cocktail

Two additional historic cocktails per person may be purchased for $12 each.
Proceeds from Bottleship support the growth and preservation of the Battleship’s World War II collection.

Space is limited, and advance reservations are required. Tickets are available at battleshipnc.com/rum


EVENT DETAILS
What: Bottleship: History Served Neat
When: Friday, October 2, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Battleship North Carolina  Ward Room
1 Battleship Road, Wilmington, NC 28401
Tickets: $75 donation per person
Age: 21+ only
Tickets and information: battleshipnc.com/rum

For more information about the Battleship North Carolina Memorial, visit BattleshipNC.com.

About the Battleship North Carolina Memorial
The USS North Carolina (BB-55) is America’s most decorated World War II battleship, now decommissioned and permanently moored among 55 acres of Eagles Island wildlands on the Cape Fear River at Wilmington, North Carolina.  The Battleship North Carolina Memorial commemorates the heroism of North Carolinians who served their country during World War II and memorializes the roughly 11,000 who made the ultimate sacrifice. Today, the Battleship and the adjacent park are a place for learning, reflection, and community engagement—connecting past events to current conversations about service, leadership, and citizenship through programs, exhibits, and events. For more information about the Battleship North Carolina, including visiting and ticketing information, visit www.battleshipnc.com or call 910-399-9100.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) manages, promotes, and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina – its diverse arts and culture, rich history, and spectacular natural areas. At more than 100 sites across the state, the department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility, and strengthens community resiliency. For more information, please visit www.dncr.nc.gov.



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                Bottleship: History Served Neat

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Battleship NORTH CAROLINA
                            
                            
                                Wilmington
                            
                            
                                 NC
                            
                            
                                Maritime History
                            
                            
                                Historic Preservation
                            
                            
                                North Carolina History
                            

                



        


    

        
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