Sciens Building Solutions Expands Texas Presence

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) today announced it has welcomed Houston, Texas-based Fire Safe Protection Services to its expanding portfolio of companies in the United States.

Fire Safe Protection Services was established in 1982 and provides integrated fire, security, sprinkler, monitoring, and communication systems for various verticals, including healthcare, education, commercial, and mixed-use facilities throughout the Houston market. Some of their notable projects include Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann, Katy ISD, Hughes Landing and House of Blues.

“Joining Sciens Building Solutions represents an exciting next chapter for Fire Safe Protection Services,” said Bruce Burianek, CEO. “For more than 40 years, our team has focused on delivering exceptional life safety solutions and outstanding customer service throughout the greater Houston area. Partnering with Sciens allows us to continue building on that legacy, while expanding opportunities for our valued employees and customers.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Fire Safe Protection Services’ team to the Sciens Houston-area family,” said Terry Heath, Sciens’ CEO. “They have built a phenomenal reputation through technical excellence, customer commitment, and strong leadership. We are excited to add Bruce and entire Fire Safe team to Sciens as we continue to grow our presence throughout Texas and the Gulf Coast region.”

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Fire Safe Protection Services

Fire Safe Protection Services is a life safety leader throughout Houston, Texas and surrounding areas. Since 1982, they have made life safety and property protection easy for their customers – from small strip centers to multi-story high-rise buildings they provide an array of services all under one roof. Their team specializes in various skillsets and certifications enabling them to offer a full portfolio of services to their customers. For more information, please visit: https://fire-safe.net/.

Contact: Jil Shingledecker

jshingledecker@sciensbuildingsolutions.com

407-221-6785