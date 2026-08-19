GL Communications Highlights Automated 2-Wire Analog and 4-Wire E&M Network Testing

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc. highlights its Analog Phone Simulator, a comprehensive automation platform for bulk call generation and testing of 2-wire Analog (FXO/FXS) and 4-wire E&M communication networks.

Analog communication systems remain critical across enterprise, carrier, public safety, transportation, utility, and industrial networks. Organizations require efficient and repeatable methods to validate call processing, signaling interoperability, voice quality, and overall service performance. Manual testing can be time-consuming and difficult to scale, particularly when validating multiple analog interfaces, signaling scenarios, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) applications, fax services and regression test cases.

To help engineers address these challenges, GL Communications provides Message Automation & Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) Analog Phone Simulator , a versatile automation platform that emulates analog endpoints, generates realistic bulk call traffic, and automates end-to-end validation of analog telephony services. Script-driven testing enables engineers to automate signaling verification, voice quality assessment, IVR and fax testing, and centralized reporting while improving test coverage and reducing validation time.

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MAPS™ Analog Phone Simulator automates the complete analog call lifecycle using flexible, programmable scripts. The platform verifies call establishment, answer supervision, disconnect, hook flash, caller ID, DTMF transmission and detection, fax communication, supplementary services, and long-duration call scenarios. Automated execution improves testing consistency, expands validation coverage, and accelerates product qualification.

Vikram Kulkarni, Sales Director of GL Communications, states: "MAPS™ Analog Phone Simulator enables engineers to automate complex analog network testing and generate realistic bulk call traffic across 2-wire Analog and 4-wire E&M interfaces. By combining signaling validation, voice quality assessment, IVR and fax testing, and programmable automation, the solution helps engineers improve test coverage, reduce validation time, and confidently verify analog communication systems before deployment."

MAPS™ Analog Phone Simulator generates large volumes of realistic analog call traffic to evaluate communication systems under operational conditions. The platform supports Loop Start, Ground Start, and 4-wire E&M Types I, II, III, IV, and V, together with Immediate Start, Wink Start, and Delay Dial supervision. These capabilities enable comprehensive interoperability testing across PBXs, Central Offices, gateways, channel banks, and analog telephony equipment, helping engineers verify signaling compatibility and overall network behavior before deployment.

Beyond functional and signaling testing, MAPS™ Analog Phone Simulator supports optional Voice Quality Testing using POLQA®, PESQ, and E-Model MOS algorithms to objectively evaluate speech quality. The platform also performs comprehensive voiceband measurements, including 1004 Hz Net Loss, Twenty-Three Tone, Signal-to-Noise Ratio and Level, Gain Slope (Three-Tone Slope), Attenuation Distortion, Intermodulation Distortion, and Impulse Noise tests, helping engineers identify transmission impairments during network validation.

The platform tests Interactive Voice Response (IVR) applications, voicemail systems, fax services, caller ID, regional tones, DTMF recognition, and supplementary telephony services. The integrated Speech Transcription Server enables automated IVR traversal by recognizing voice prompts and validating customer interactions without manual intervention.

MAPS™ Analog Phone Simulator supports repeatable functional, interoperability, regression, stress, and long-duration testing through script-driven automation, independent line control, and concurrent multi-user operation. Support for Python and Java APIs enables seamless integration with existing automation frameworks, helping organizations accelerate product qualification while reducing overall testing effort.

The solution supports up to 96 independent FXO or FXS subscriber ports per system and provides centralized reporting with pass/fail results, detailed diagnostics, and delay metrics. Call monitoring and call recording capabilities further assist engineers with test analysis, troubleshooting, and validation.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of voice testing and network testing solutions. GL’s solutions verify the quality and reliability of all telecom networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Sales Director

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114