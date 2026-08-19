Sonor Investments Limited Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonor Investments Limited (“Sonor” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

6 months ended June 30 2026

$000

2025

$000 Revenue 2,238 1,487 Income before income tax expense 1,896 1,109

Michael Gardiner, Chair and CEO, stated that as at June 30, 2026, the Company’s assets totaled $50.4 million. These assets included $12.7 million of marketable securities, $35.6 million in a private investment, $2.1 million of cash and cash equivalents.

During the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company recorded an unrealized gain of $1,810,000 compared to an unrealized gain on Investments of $898,000 for the same period in 2025. This was primarily driven by appreciation of our equity investments in publicly traded companies.

During the period under review, the Company has maintained net assets and qualified investments in excess of the amounts prescribed under the share conditions pertaining to the First Preference Shares in its capital stock.



Sonor Investments Limited is an investment corporation located in Toronto, Canada. The First Preference Shares of Sonor trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SNI.PR.A.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Company Contacts:

Mr. Michael Gardiner

Chair and CEO

(416) 369-1499

Ms. Fanny Grenier

Treasurer and CFO

(416) 369-1499



