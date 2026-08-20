Sonor Investments Limited Announces Intention to Redeem First Preference Shares

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonor Investments Limited (the “Company” or “Sonor”) (TSX VENTURE:SNI.PR.A) announces that it intends to redeem for cash all of its outstanding first preference shares (the “First Preference Shares”) on September 30, 2026 at a redemption price of $5.00 per share plus all accrued and unpaid dividends through to the date of redemption, being $0.02 per share (the $5.02 per share comprised of the $5.00 per share redemption price and the $0.02 amount of aggregate accrued dividends per share is collectively referred to herein as the “Aggregate Redemption Price”), less any tax required to be deducted and withheld by the Company.

Formal notice will be delivered to the registered holders of the First Preference Shares in accordance with the terms of the First Preference Shares contained in the Company’s articles. Non-registered holders of First Preference Shares should contact their broker or other intermediary for information regarding the redemption process for the First Preference Shares in which they hold a beneficial interest.

After the First Preference Shares are redeemed, holders of First Preference Shares will cease to be entitled to dividends and will not be entitled to exercise any rights as holders other than to receive the Aggregate Redemption Price.

Following the redemption on September 30, 2026 The First Preference Shares will be delisted from and no longer trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

Mr. Scott Gardiner, (416) 369-1499;

Ms. Fanny Grenier, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, (416) 369-1499

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements relating to the Company’s intention to redeem the First Preference Shares and the subsequent delisting from the TSXV. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.