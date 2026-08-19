Introducing the New Cobalt® Model R26 Surf Luxury Runabout, A Next-Generation Purpose-Designed Sports Boat

NEODESHA, Kan., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt Boats, a leading luxury fresh- and saltwater boating brand, is proud to announce the release of the all-new Cobalt R26 stern-drive, now available at your local dealer and at cobaltboats.com. A surf boat that incorporates a full measure of style, performance, luxury and comfort, Cobalt’s exciting new Model R26 Surf jam-packs excitement into a just-right sized package. With its 26’ 5” length overall, the R26 Surf provides unlimited fun for up to 14 people while delivering smooth handling in the comfort of Cobalt’s legendary ride.

Offering the same impressive list of power options as our new R26 stern-drive – up to 430 hp via a choice of Volvo®, Monsoon® or Mercruiser® engines – the R26 Surf features a long surf pocket, with excellent push and a wave that can be dialed in to fit every rider. With its dedicated aft board storage compartment and an extra-long swim platform for effortless water access, the R26 Surf speeds transitions, giving everyone more time to ride the waves and enjoy each day.

Its flexible seating offers room to gather, lounge in the sun or stay close to the action, and its easy-to-manage helm provides for great stability, intuitive handling and fast, smooth rides. Since it’s a Cobalt, luxury features abound, from a joystick docking controller and rear-view camera, to a variety of Harman Kardon sound systems to keep energy levels high during each cruise. A side entrance, Porta-Potti head and USB receptacle/charger are standard, and options range from a sink console and dinette table, to a wood-trimmed interior and exclusive three-color Sof-Trac flooring.

“The new R26 Surf was built for endless days of fun, where all your passengers can be close to the action on the water, and everyone in the water gets to enjoy every moment,” said Jason Turner, Cobalt’s president. “Purpose-built for surfing and refined in every detail, the R26 Surf is a boat that makes each trip, and each moment, special.”

The new model R26 is available now at your nearby Cobalt world class dealer.

About Cobalt : Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com





Contact: Christin Wam, Director of Marketing,

Freshwater Malibu Boats, Inc.

Christin.wam@malibuboats.com

1715 N. 8th St., Neodesha, KS 66757

800-835-0256

www.cobaltboats.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc94c954-260e-403f-a4de-3d56edc98ff0