Introducing the New Cobalt® Model R26 Luxury Sport Runabout, A Next-Generation Family-Size Day Boat

NEODESHA, Kan., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt Boats, a leading luxury fresh- and saltwater boating brand, is proud to announce the release of the all-new Cobalt R26 stern-drive, now available at your local dealer and at cobaltboats.com. Offering a full measure of style, performance and comfort in an easy-to-manage size, the R26 is one of the company’s new generation of sport runabouts, combining sleek good looks, ample interior room and a full complement of luxury features. With its 26’ 5” length overall, the R26 accommodates up to 14 people while delivering smooth handling in the comfort of Cobalt’s legendary ride.

Designed to cut through the waves with ease, the R26 offers an impressive list of power options – with up to 430 hp – via a choice of Volvo®, Monsoon® or Mercruiser® engines, for excitement at family outings or for a relaxing day on the water, with sport features that include an extra-long swim platform and a conveniently placed aft portside storage cubby to manage boards, skis and inflatables.

Its flexible seating offers room to gather, lounge in the sun or watch the action, and its intuitive helm makes it a great family boat. The cockpit features a choice of either 9-in. or 12-in. dual Garmin™ screens to offer excellent situational awareness, and tower options include a fully electric folding model and a new Ultra-Lite Hardtop on our redesigned Prisma Tower.

Luxury touches are found throughout, from an intuitive joystick docking controller and rear-view camera, to Harman Kardon sound systems that incorporate subwoofers and tower speakers for nonstop entertainment. Comfort features include side-entry and a standard Porta-Potti head, with plenty of such upgrades as a sink, a dinette table, and a variety of custom finishes.

“We designed the new R26 to be a flexible boat that makes every day on the water memorable, with the room, effortless control and composed ride that brings a sense of refinement to every trip,” said Jason Turner, Cobalt’s president. “With its thoughtful layout and numerous amenities, it’s a boat that balances exhilaration and luxury, to make boaters want to go back on the water again and again.”

The new model R26 is available now at your nearby Cobalt world class dealer.

About Cobalt : Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its world class dealer network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com





Contact: Christin Wam, Director of Marketing,

Freshwater Malibu Boats, Inc.

Christin.wam@malibuboats.com

1715 N. 8th St., Neodesha, KS 66757

800-835-0256

www.cobaltboats.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f059cd42-967a-4166-b4f7-e95ed1da8051