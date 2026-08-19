



ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Moonberg crypto presale officially reached the $300,000 milestone, representing a significant step for both the project and its ecosystem participants to date as legacy Bitcoin holders rushed to enter stages one and two. With the Bitcoin price prediction turning increasingly bullish, holders are now positioning themselves for the next leg up, while not missing out on new crypto presale projects that could benefit from Bitcoin’s increasingly solid outlook.



The catalysts behind the Bitcoin price prediction just came into view: $BTC whales have officially stopped selling, adding $2.9B in 60 days per Bloomberg , with the correction phase appearing to be over according to VanEck via The Block . When Bitcoin is strong and whales accumulate, presale projects and the wider market see the halo effect.

New Crypto Presale Moonberg Crosses $300,000 As Bitcoin Price Prediction Turns Bullish

The Moonberg raise crossed $300k while Bitcoin had its first major confidence signals shown by institutional players and whales in over six months.

Bitcoin trades near $64,300 per CoinMarketCap, as multiple bullish indicators flashed for $BTC over the last few days alone. The VanEck Bitcoin price prediction gives retail confidence, and volume across altcoins and presales then follows. Whales starting a new accumulation phase gives a vote of confidence towards demand, as smart money flows back in. Kavita Gupta confirming this thesis through CryptoQuant data analysis only solidifies Bitcoin’s increasingly bullish outlook.

In terms of price targets, Standard Chartered have estimated a $100,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2026, according to Yahoo Finance .

When modelling a potential $250,000 Bitcoin however, it’s harder to make a case. This would represent a 4x climb on an asset currently at $1.28 trillion in market capitalization. While $BTC has gone on surges like this before, its past success and its current huge cap status make it difficult for such impulsive moves to happen over the course of three months.

The life-changing multiples and X’s come from early stage projects that benefit from Bitcoin’s continued strength, the ones catching mindshare and new buyers while BTC holds the fort.

Moonberg Team Transparency Attracts Buyers As Bitcoin Price Prediction Climbs

Moonberg is where this trifecta of market sentiment, increasing volume and appetite for new projects converges. The presale market is underpinned by holders' desire to find a new crypto community that beats its rivals for pace, the project that legacy Bitcoin holders are gravitating towards. On-chain transactions show multiple five-figure buys from Bitcoin holders with large stacks, wallets that bought below $1,000 and watched it skyrocket past $120,000. Smart capital like this positions early, when projects are at the very start of their adoption curve.

Bitcoin followed that playbook, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin too, the masses coming to buy tops once whales accumulated cheap supply. Yahoo Finance documented an early $DOGE holder that maxed out his credit cards, borrowed from Robinhood, and spent everything he had on his early DOGE position. It is now worth over $5 million, simply by being one of the first holders.

The same kind of buyer profile is entering the Moonberg presale at ground zero, where the most potential is realized as its Moonscope Terminal and agentic suite of tools start to take their place as mainstays within the market, and exchange listings are announced and realized.

These blue-chip AI projects typically trade at higher prices, however it’s not currently listed on any centralized or decentralized exchange. The substance has come before the price, with price typically always catching up as the team executes.

Today’s Crypto News: The Bottom Line

The first $300,000 being bought up in such quick time answers a question: the market has confidence. Price action typically settles what belief repays, every asset, every cycle. Bitcoin looks bullish, yet the largest cap in crypto can’t create fortunes. However, as the Bitcoin price prediction continues to move from strength to strength, serious inflows of capital into new crypto presales then follow.

Moonberg has positioned itself as the utility-driven presale of 2026 through its day one tech, and the evidence of that tech is what is driving buyers. Its early price exists today in the early stages, but will be lost once the listing goes live and price discovery truly begins. Each closing round and milestone brings that date closer.

For more information regarding Moonberg ($MBX): Official Moonberg Website

FAQs

Can Bitcoin reach $250,000 in 2026?

Standard Chartered’s conservative bitcoin price prediction for 2026 is $100,000.

Why is the Moonberg crypto presale attracting buyers?

Utility-driven crypto presale Moonberg is attracting participants due to its plethora of on-chain tools, including access to an AI-native terminal that is already live and testable. Legacy Bitcoin holders are buying before the listing removes the floor and $MBX enters price discovery.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this press release is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment or legal advice. Investing in cryptoassets involves substantial risk and the possibility of losing your entire initial investment. Always seek professional advice and conduct due diligence before investing.