TechnoMile Announces Elevate26: Defining the Next Era of Secure, Mission-Ready AI

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechnoMile, the leading AI solution that unifies growth, contracts, compliance, and security workflows, today announced the speaker lineup for Elevate26, its fifth annual user conference taking place on October 22 at the Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner. Elevate26 will bring together TechnoMile clients, industry and government thought leaders, partners, and the TechnoMile team to define the next era of secure, mission-ready AI though a day of learning, collaboration, and innovation. The event will feature keynotes, fireside discussions, and practical breakout sessions focused on how AI is transforming the way teams win, execute, and protect federal missions.

Elevate26 will feature firsthand insights from distinguished defense and national security leaders, alongside a first look into TechnoMile's AI-native platform vision, including:

Keynote: Major General Abba – The Current State of Defense Acquisitions



A career Air Force officer and former Director of the DoD Special Access Program Central Office, Maj. Gen. Abba brings firsthand experience from the highest levels of Pentagon acquisition. Drawing on decades of leadership, he'll share a unique insider's perspective on the current state of DoD acquisition and what it means for the future of defense contracting.





Fireside Chat: The Honorable Kirstjen Nielsen and Glenn Gerstell – AI and the New National Security Imperative: Competing for Power in the Intelligence Age



A leading voice on cybersecurity and national security, The Honorable Kirstjen Nielsen, the 6th U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, brings firsthand experience from the highest levels of the U.S. government. Joined by Glenn Gerstell, Senior Advisor at Center for Strategic & International Studies and former General Counsel of the National Security Agency, she'll share a candid, unvarnished look at how AI is reshaping national security, intelligence, and mission-critical government operations – and what comes next.





TechnoMile Product Keynote: Building the Future of Mission-Driven Organizations – Inside TechnoMile’s Product Roadmap



The TechnoMile Product Management team will unveil the roadmap for Growth, GovSearchAI, Contracts, and SIMS, highlighting the innovations that will shape the future of government contracting. Learn how agentic AI, connected workflows, and a unified platform strategy are transforming the way government contractors pursue opportunities, manage contracts, maintain compliance, and protect critical assets.







In the afternoon, Elevate26 will transition into breakout sessions dedicated to TechnoMile’s Growth, Contracts, and SIMS Suites, reflecting the full scope of the modern government contracting enterprise. Designed for daily users across business development, capture, proposals, contracts, and security roles, these interactive sessions will expand attendees' solution expertise, showcase the latest product features that streamline day-to-day work, and empower teams to spend more time on what matters most – helping attendees discover new ways to modernize operations and elevate performance.

For more information, including the full session agenda for the event, and to register for Elevate26, please visit https://technomile.regfox.com/technomile-elevate-2026.

About TechnoMile

TechnoMile is the newly combined organization formed by the merger of TechnoMile and SIMS Software. Together, the company delivers integrated, AI-enabled solutions that support mission-critical operations end-to-end – from identifying government contract opportunities through compliant, secure execution. TechnoMile’s unified solution connects growth, contracts, and security workflows for GovCon, Defense, and Public Sector organizations to strengthen compliance, reduce risk, safeguard brand reputation, boost efficiency, and drive mission success. Learn more at technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.

TechnoMile Media Contact

Shayne Forsyth

shayne.forsyth@technomile.com

(256) 642-2091