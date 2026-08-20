Calling All Gossip Gourds: Pumpkin Spice Returns as Part of Buff City Soap's New Five-Fragrance Fall Collection

Key facts of this press release:

Buff City Soap’s fall 2026 collection launched Aug. 12 with five seasonal fragrances: Pumpkin Spice, Friday Night Lights, Baddie Apple, Sticky Fingers and Haughty Toddy

Collection spans 16 product categories across laundry, home and body care, including laundry soap, dish soap, candles, room sprays, bar soaps, body wash and more





A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buff City Soap ®, a plant-based home and personal care brand, has launched its fall 2026 collection with five seasonal fragrances designed to bring the scents of the autumn season to laundry, home and personal care routines. Available now online and at nearly 200 Makeries nationwide, the collection includes Pumpkin Spice, Friday Night Lights, Baddie Apple, Sticky Fingers and Haughty Toddy. Fall for the whole collection at BuffCitySoap.com/collections/seasonal-products.

Pumpkin Spice and Friday Night Lights are back for the season, joined by the new additions of Baddie Apple, Sticky Fingers and Haughty Toddy. The five fragrances range from pumpkin, maple and caramel notes to crisp apple, citrus, lavender, cedarwood and warm musk:

Pumpkin Spice : Wrap your senses in an autumnal embrace with delicious notes of freshly baked pumpkin, sweet maple syrup and just a touch of cinnamon to bring back those familiar fall feelings.

Wrap your senses in an autumnal embrace with delicious notes of freshly baked pumpkin, sweet maple syrup and just a touch of cinnamon to bring back those familiar fall feelings. Friday Night Lights : Kick off the season with a scent that’s full of fall spirit, featuring winning notes of crisp pine, white thyme and lemon zest that evoke cool nights spent cheering from the stands.

Kick off the season with a scent that’s full of fall spirit, featuring winning notes of crisp pine, white thyme and lemon zest that evoke cool nights spent cheering from the stands. Baddie Apple : Not your granny's apple – baddie apple blends juicy pear, tart apple, sweet amber, jasmine and musk for a scent that’s sweet, tart and totally unforgettable.

Not your granny's apple – baddie apple blends juicy pear, tart apple, sweet amber, jasmine and musk for a scent that’s sweet, tart and totally unforgettable. Sticky Fingers : Available in a two-wick candle and car air freshener, this pancake-inspired scent features delicious notes of brown sugar, pumpkin butter, maple syrup, vanilla and warm musk that will satisfy any sweet tooth.

Available in a two-wick candle and car air freshener, this pancake-inspired scent features delicious notes of brown sugar, pumpkin butter, maple syrup, vanilla and warm musk that will satisfy any sweet tooth. Haughty Toddy: Live your best fall life with a two-wick candle featuring a cozy fragrance cocktail of dewy apple, rich salted caramel, and maple syrup, topped with a cinnamon stick and a sprinkle of allspice.





“Fall has a way of making everything feel cozier and more nostalgic, and this collection captures those moments through scents inspired by football nights, crisp apples, maple-drizzled mornings and freshly baked treats,” said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer at Buff City Soap. “Pumpkin season is one of the biggest fragrance moments of the year. If people can drink it, bake it and decorate with it, we think they should be able to wash with it, wear it and fill their homes with it too.”

The collection spans 16 product categories: liquid and powder laundry soaps, laundry scent booster, dryer balls, multi-surface cleaner, dish soap, candle, room spray, car air freshener, bar soap, foaming hand soap, body wash, shower oil, body lotion, body scrub and Epsom salt. Product availability varies by fragrance.

All Buff City Soap products are plant-based, made with simple ingredients, free from harsh chemicals and available across nearly 200 local Makeries nationwide and online at BuffCitySoap.com.

Explore the entire fall collection at BuffCitySoap.com/collections/seasonal-products. Visit your nearest Buff City Soap location to experience all available scents or take the online scent quiz .

Buff City Soap Fall Scent Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are Buff City Soap’s fall scents for 2026?

Pumpkin Spice

Friday Night Lights

Baddie Apple

Sticky Fingers

Haughty Toddy





What do Buff City Soap fall fragrances smell like?

Pumpkin Spice: Sweet pumpkin, cinnamon, sugar and maple syrup

Friday Night Lights: Lemon zest, pine needle, French lavender, white thyme and cedarwood

Baddie Apple: Juicy pear, crisp apple, sweet amber, jasmine and musk

Sticky Fingers: Brown sugar, pumpkin butter, maple syrup, vanilla and warm musk

Haughty Toddy: Dewy apple, salted caramel, cinnamon stick, allspice and maple syrup





What products are available in Buff City Soap’s fall collection?

The collection spans 16 product categories across laundry, home, body and car care

Categories include liquid and powder laundry soap, laundry scent booster, dryer balls, multi-surface cleaner, dish soap, candle, room spray, car air freshener, bar soap, foaming hand soap, body wash, shower oil, body lotion, body scrub and Epsom salt

Product availability varies by fragrance





What makes Buff City Soap products different?

All Buff City Soap products are plant-based, made with simple ingredients, free from harsh chemicals and are available across its nearly 200 local Makeries nationwide.





Where are Buff City Soap stores?

Buff City Soap stores are called Makeries, with nearly 200 nationwide.

Buff City Soap has stores in more than 30 states across the U.S., with a strong presence in the South, Midwest and expanding into additional regions.





About Buff City Soap®

Founded in Memphis, Tennessee, and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Buff City Soap® is on a mission to make life smell wonderful with plant-based soaps, bath, body, laundry and many other products for every room in your home. The brand specializes in high-quality products handmade daily in stores by dedicated Soap Makers, crafted with nourishing, plant-based ingredients and free from harsh chemicals. Buff City Soap® is known for its national top-selling scent, Narcissist, and its unique custom scent-making experience, Buff By You™. The brand currently operates nearly 200 locations nationwide, bringing simple ingredients and an engaging retail experience to communities through its network of franchise operators. Follow Buff City Soap on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok for updates and inspiration. Plant-based and handmade daily so you can smell wonderful.