DigiCert Announces Speaker Lineup for Third Annual World Quantum Readiness Day

Lehi, Utah, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today announced the speaker lineup for its third annual World Quantum Readiness Day, taking place virtually on September 17, 2026. Bringing together experts from across cryptography, cybersecurity, and technology, the event will focus on how organizations can move from quantum readiness planning to action.

This year’s theme, “From Blueprint to Build,” covers practical approaches to PQC migration, changes in global regulations and standards, common PQC challenges, and lessons from organizations putting readiness plans into practice.

“The shift to post-quantum cryptography is a significant undertaking, and the time to make tangible progress is now,” said Dr. Amit Sinha, CEO of DigiCert. “Organizations don’t need to solve everything at once. By taking focused steps today, they can reduce risk, build momentum and create a stronger foundation for a quantum-safe future.”

Guest speakers for World Quantum Readiness Day 2026 include:

Christian Pfister , Team Leader IT Security Operation (SOC) & Lead Quantum Safe Competence Center, LGT Financial Services AG

, Team Leader IT Security Operation (SOC) & Lead Quantum Safe Competence Center, LGT Financial Services AG Colin Soutar, Global Quantum Cyber Readiness Leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP

Global Quantum Cyber Readiness Leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP Naomi Wynn , CEO, National Energy PKI

, CEO, National Energy PKI Jostein Stokkan, Product Manager, Security Service Offerings, ATEA Managed Services

Product Manager, Security Service Offerings, ATEA Managed Services Sadaaki Yamazaki, Senior Security Specialist, Digital Solution R&D Department, Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd.

DigiCert speakers include Dr. Amit Sinha, CEO; Lakshmi Hanspal, Chief Trust Officer; Deepika Chauhan, Chief Product Officer; Tim Hollebeek, Vice President, Industry Standards; Dean Coclin, Senior Director, Industry Strategy; and Shane Kelly, Principal Crypto Architect.

World Quantum Readiness Day will feature three regional virtual sessions for the Americas, EMEA and APJ, hosted by John Furrier, Cofounder & CEO of SiliconANGLE Media, Executive Editor of SiliconANGLE.com and host of theCUBE. The event is free and includes a live Q&A.

To register, visit World Quantum Readiness Day 2026.

Resources:

To access the DigiCert Quantum Readiness Outlook, click here.

To learn more about Quantum Central, click here.

To read the latest Post-Quantum Cryptography For Dummies book, click here.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy, and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert® ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS, and certificate lifecycle management to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, and AI content, agents, and models. Learn why more than 125,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today’s threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at www.digicert.com