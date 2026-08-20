ARKBRIDGE’s David Mali Highlights AI-Driven Risk Management at the Finance Magnates London Summit





LONDON, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

David Mali of ARKBRIDGE at the Finance Magnates London Summit 2025 in London, discussing the growing role of AI and technology in modern trading and risk management.

ARKBRIDGE is expanding its AI-supported approach to portfolio monitoring and risk management, combining technology-driven market analysis with specialist human oversight to help traders and investors better understand and manage portfolio exposure.

The approach brings together AI-supported monitoring, manual market research, and diversified allocation strategies, with a focus on identifying changes in volatility, concentration, correlation, and overall portfolio risk.

David Mali, Senior Investment Specialist at ARKBRIDGE, is leading the company’s specialist perspective on the role of technology in modern trading and risk management. With more than 15 years of financial-market experience, Mali combines traditional research and professional allocation with technology-supported monitoring to develop structured risk frameworks for traders and investors.

Mali previously discussed the growing role of AI and technology in modern trading and risk management at the Finance Magnates London Summit 2025 in London.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in global trading, Mali believes technology delivers its greatest value when it strengthens disciplined human decision-making rather than replacing it.

His approach follows a simple three-part framework: "Research manually. Allocate professionally. Monitor technologically."

“The initial decision still matters most,” said David Mali of ARKBRIDGE. “You need to understand what you are buying or trading, why the opportunity exists, and what could prove you wrong. Once that research is done, professional allocation and continuous technology-driven monitoring can help control the risks around that decision.”

More Than 420 Portfolio-Risk Reviews in 2025

According to draft ARKBRIDGE internal review data for 2025, Mali completed more than 420 portfolio-risk reviews and 310 one-to-one client strategy sessions.

Approximately 78% of initial portfolio reviews identified at least one area requiring further attention involving concentration, leverage or correlated market exposure.

Following allocation reviews, excessive single-theme concentration was reduced by an average of approximately 34%, while 92% of reviewed portfolios incorporated predefined downside controls.

For Mali, these numbers reinforce a core principle: a good investment idea does not automatically create a good portfolio.

“A trader can be right about several individual opportunities and still have too much risk because all of those positions respond to the same market event,” Mali explained. “That is why allocation, correlation and total portfolio exposure matter just as much as selecting the trade itself.”

AI as a Second Layer of Risk Control

ARKBRIDGE combines human specialist guidance with AI-powered market and portfolio tools designed to monitor changing conditions continuously.

The platform’s technology can help identify shifts in volatility, concentration, correlations and market exposure while clients retain control over their individual trading decisions.

During 2025, approximately 89% of Mali’s qualifying clients incorporated at least one AI-supported monitoring or risk-management tool into their trading process, while 97% of reviewed accounts used documented stop-loss, exposure-limit or other predefined downside-risk rules.

Mali’s portfolio reviews can also consider more than 12 stress scenarios, including equity-market shocks, currency volatility, rate changes and sudden increases in cross-asset correlation.

“Human research tells you why you want to own a position,” Mali said. “Technology helps answer a different question: what is happening to the risk around that position right now?”

Transparent Trading Costs Are Also Risk Management

Mali’s framework extends beyond stop losses and portfolio allocation.

He considers transparent total trading cost an essential part of risk management.

Spreads, overnight financing, currency conversion, leverage and holding periods can all affect the final result of a strategy. A position that looks attractive before costs may produce a very different risk-reward profile once those expenses are included.

ARKBRIDGE publishes information on spreads, overnight funding and other applicable trading costs so clients can evaluate these factors before and during a position.

“Risk management is not just about avoiding a large loss,” Mali said. “It is about understanding exposure, costs, leverage, diversification and how those elements interact across the entire portfolio.”

The Goal: A Portfolio You Can Understand

Mali describes his philosophy in more personal terms.

His objective is not to remove uncertainty from markets—something no trader or technology can achieve—but to make risk understandable enough that clients are not constantly reacting to every market movement.

“My definition of good risk management is simple,” said Mali. “Do the research properly, spread the exposure intelligently and use technology to keep watching the risks. If the framework is built correctly, you should be able to step away from the screen and sleep well at night.”

That philosophy increasingly defines David Mali’s role at ARKBRIDGE: combining more than 15 years of human market experience with AI-supported portfolio monitoring, disciplined allocation and transparent risk controls.

For more info visit: https://arkbridge.com/

ARKBRIDGE’s Broader Risk-First Approach

Mali’s approach reflects a broader principle within ARKBRIDGE: effective CFD trading starts with understanding and controlling risk before focusing on potential returns. The platform combines AI-assisted portfolio monitoring with human specialist guidance and a range of practical risk-management controls, including stop-loss and take-profit orders, trailing stops, margin monitoring, margin close-out controls and negative-balance protection for retail clients. These tools are designed to help traders define risk before entering a position, monitor exposure while markets are moving and respond when conditions change. ARKBRIDGE’s AI-supported technology adds another layer by helping clients identify changes in volatility, concentration and portfolio exposure, while experienced specialists can provide context around allocation, market conditions and the appropriate use of available risk tools.

Looking Ahead

As ARKBRIDGE continues to expand, the combination of human market experience, AI-supported portfolio monitoring, disciplined risk-management controls and transparent trading costs will remain central to its approach. For David Mali, the objective is not to predict every market move, but to help clients build a clearer and more structured framework around the decisions they make. By bringing together more than 15 years of market experience with modern technology, portfolio-level risk monitoring and a strong focus on cost transparency, ARKBRIDGE aims to give traders and investors the tools, information and human support needed to approach global markets with greater discipline, clarity and control.

About ARKBRIDGE

ARKBRIDGE is a multi-asset trading platform that has operated since 2020 and expanded broader access to new traders and investors in 2026.

The platform combines trading technology, risk-management tools, account-security controls and client support with access to global financial markets through web and mobile trading.

ARKBRIDGE has now reached more than 50,000 clients.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex leveraged instruments and carry a substantial risk of loss. Risk-management tools, diversification and specialist support cannot eliminate market risk or guarantee positive investment results.

Contact

CMO

David Kaladze

davidk@arkbridge.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd9f4871-2966-48e2-acd9-87f35093a0da