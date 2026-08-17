ARKBRIDGE Reaches 50,000 Clients and Launches New Referral Rewards Program





LONDON, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Trading platform marks major client milestone with cash referral rewards, premium technology prizes and vacation experiences.

ARKBRIDGE has reached 50,000 clients, marking a significant milestone in the trading platform’s continued expansion and the next stage of its broader growth strategy.

To celebrate the achievement, ARKBRIDGE is launching a new Referral Rewards Program for eligible clients in permitted jurisdictions, allowing clients to invite friends to the platform and receive both cash rewards and milestone prizes.

The program follows a simple structure: clients share their personal ARKBRIDGE referral link, their friend joins the platform and completes an eligible first deposit, and the referring client becomes eligible for a cash reward and additional milestone benefits.

Under the program, eligible clients can receive 5% of a referred friend’s qualifying first deposit, up to $5,000 in cash, subject to the applicable program terms.

As referral milestones are reached, clients can also unlock premium rewards including:

Android tablet or Apple iPad

Flagship smartphone or ultrabook

Weekend vacation for two





The referral dashboard is integrated directly into the ARKBRIDGE client area, allowing users to access their unique referral link, monitor successful referrals and follow their progress toward the next reward.

From a Limited Client Base to 50,000 Clients

ARKBRIDGE has been operating since 2020, initially serving a more limited client base before expanding broader access to new traders and investors in 2026.

The company’s growth to 50,000 clients therefore represents more than a recent platform launch. It reflects several years of platform development, client operations and trading infrastructure, followed by a broader expansion of the ARKBRIDGE offering.

The new referral program is designed to build on that growth by rewarding existing clients who introduce the platform to people within their own networks.

“Reaching 50,000 clients is an important milestone for ARKBRIDGE and for the team that has been building the platform since 2020,” said Richard Ashford, CIO of ARKBRIDGE. “Our next phase is about continuing to grow while maintaining the areas that matter most to clients: secure account access, clear handling of client-related funds and reliable access to deposits and withdrawals.”

Growth Built Around Client-Funds Handling and Account Security

As ARKBRIDGE expands, client-funds handling and account protection remain central components of its operating framework.

Client-related funds are recorded against individual trading-account balances and maintained separately from funds allocated to ordinary company operating expenses.

ARKBRIDGE also performs daily internal reconciliations covering client deposits, withdrawals, individual account balances, completed and pending transactions, payment-provider information, refunds and account adjustments.

Material discrepancies identified during reconciliation are assigned for investigation and corrective action by the relevant finance, payments or compliance personnel.

Account access is supported by additional security controls including:

Two-factor authentication

Device and session monitoring

Verification of sensitive account changes

Withdrawal authentication

Identity-verification procedures

Security notifications

Controls for unusual account activity





Two-factor authentication can provide an additional verification step when clients access their accounts, use a new device, change sensitive information or request a withdrawal.

ARKBRIDGE has also published a dedicated Client Funds Handling and Account Security Statement, giving clients detailed information about these procedures and the operational controls applied to their accounts.

Secure Deposits and Reliable Access to Withdrawals

Access to funds is another major focus of the ARKBRIDGE client experience.

Clients can fund their accounts through supported:

Bank transfers

Payment cards

Digital-asset payment channels





Withdrawal requests can be submitted directly through the ARKBRIDGE client area, through the supported trading application or with assistance from customer support.

Before funds are released, ARKBRIDGE may verify the client’s identity, ownership of the trading account and ownership of the receiving bank account, card or digital wallet.

Additional verification can be applied when a new withdrawal destination is added, payment information changes, an unfamiliar device is used or unusual account activity is detected.

These controls are designed to combine efficient access to client funds with protection against unauthorised withdrawals and payment fraud.

Verified bank withdrawals can be processed on the same or following business day and normally reach the receiving account within one to three working days. International transfers and certain card withdrawals may require up to five working days, while individual banking networks can occasionally require additional processing time.

Standard bank and card withdrawals generally do not carry an ARKBRIDGE withdrawal fee, although third-party banks, intermediaries or payment providers may apply their own charges.

A Referral Program Built Into the Client Experience

The new referral program has been integrated directly into the ARKBRIDGE private client area.

Participating clients receive their own unique invitation link, which can be shared directly with friends through messaging, email or social channels.

The process works in three stages:

1. Share a personal invitation link

Every participating client receives a unique referral link through the ARKBRIDGE dashboard.

2. Friend joins and completes an eligible deposit

Once the referred client successfully creates an account, completes the required verification and makes a qualifying first deposit, the referral becomes eligible under the program terms.

3. Earn cash and unlock milestone rewards

Eligible referring clients can receive 5% of the qualifying first deposit, up to $5,000 in cash, while successful referrals also contribute toward additional milestone rewards.

Those rewards include an iPad or Android tablet, a flagship smartphone or ultrabook, and ultimately a weekend vacation for two.

Clients can monitor their referral count and progress directly from their personal ARKBRIDGE dashboard.

More Than a Growth Campaign

The referral launch comes as ARKBRIDGE continues to expand its trading ecosystem across account security, payments, trading technology and risk-management functionality.

The platform combines web and mobile trading technology with account-balance monitoring, stop-loss and take-profit functionality, margin controls, analytical tools and human client support.

For ARKBRIDGE, the 50,000-client milestone represents both growth and a larger responsibility to maintain the operational standards that clients rely on.

“Growth only matters if clients continue to trust the infrastructure behind the platform,” Ashford added. “Whether someone is making their first deposit, managing their account or requesting a withdrawal, the experience needs to be clear, secure and dependable.”





Looking Ahead

ARKBRIDGE plans to continue expanding its client services and platform functionality as it enters its next stage of growth.

The company’s priorities include continued development of account-security controls, payment and withdrawal infrastructure, trading technology and tools designed to help clients monitor portfolio and market risk.

The new Referral Rewards Program is available to eligible ARKBRIDGE clients in permitted jurisdictions and is subject to the full program terms, qualifying-deposit requirements, reward availability and applicable local restrictions.

About ARKBRIDGE

ARKBRIDGE is a multi-asset trading platform that has operated since 2020 and expanded broader access to new traders and investors in 2026.

The platform combines trading technology, risk-management tools, account-security controls and client support with access to global financial markets through web and mobile trading.

ARKBRIDGE has now reached more than 50,000 clients.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex leveraged instruments and carry a substantial risk of loss. Account-security, payment-verification and client-funds handling controls do not protect against losses resulting from trading or adverse market movements.

Referral Program Notice: Availability, eligibility, qualifying deposits, cash rewards and non-cash rewards are subject to the ARKBRIDGE Referral Program Terms and applicable jurisdictional restrictions. The program is not available where prohibited.

For more information and ARKBRIDGE updates, visit our official channels:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ArkBridgeOfficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/ArkBridge/61591420294242/

X: https://x.com/ArkBridge__

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arkbridge-official/

Contact

CMO

David Kaladze

davidk@arkbridge.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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