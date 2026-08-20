TSI Introduces BioTrak BFPC Roadmap to Guide Alternative Microbiological Method Adoption for Monitoring Pharmaceutical Grade A Environments





SHOREVIEW, Minn., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Incorporated has introduced the BioTrak® Biofluorescent Particle Counter (BFPC) Implementation Roadmap, a structured resource designed to support pharmaceutical manufacturing cleanroom professionals as they adopt an alternative microbiological method for Grade A environmental monitoring.

Grade A environmental monitoring is among the most critical and tightly regulated activities in pharmaceutical manufacturing. As life sciences organizations work to adopt alternative microbiological methods, the complexity of implementation can present significant challenges. The BioTrak® BFPC Implementation Roadmap addresses these challenges with a proven, phase-by-phase framework built on experience gained from real-world installations.

The roadmap is organized into four key phases: Project Initiation, System Design, Validation, and Routine Use. TSI support resources are available at every stage, providing actionable guidance that reflects the realities of cleanroom environments and helping teams reduce implementation complexity.

"Adopting an alternative microbiological method for Grade A monitoring is a significant undertaking, and teams often tell us the hardest part is knowing where to begin," said Ketan Mehta, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TSI Incorporated. "We built this roadmap from lessons learned in actual installations, so professionals have a proven framework at every phase. Our goal is to help teams reduce implementation complexity, support their compliance efforts, and move forward with real confidence."

Discover the BioTrak® BFPC and how it can support your alternative microbiological method implementation: https://tsi.news/3UoANEf

About TSI Incorporated

Around the globe, TSI provides a comprehensive range of solutions with unparalleled reliability and accuracy necessary to accomplish your goals. From workflow management, software services and measurement instrumentation, our complete suite of solutions are tailored to help you make informed, data-driven decisions to get your job done.

For more information on TSI Incorporated, visit our website: www.tsi.com, check out our page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TSIIncorporated, or follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/TSIIncorporated.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c828e5f0-86fe-4f56-87b2-e415708f707e