You Missed Ethereum at $0.30. Sanect Network (SNCT) Is the $0.05 Privacy Chain That Could Outperform It Mainnet Already Live at 12K TPS



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethereum sold for $0.30 in 2014. It now trades above $3,000. The buyers at $0.30 made a 10,000x return. The buyers who "almost" got in at $5, at $10, at $100, made a fraction of that. The lesson is not complicated: the entry before the world agrees is the only entry that matters.

Sanect Network (SNCT) is now at that exact point.



A privacy-first Layer 1 blockchain delivering 12,000 TPS at 400ms block times, with a fully live product ecosystem — swap, orderbook DEX, cross-chain bridge, native domains, staking, governance, and airdrop — all running on mainnet right now. The 1% community presale is open at $0.05 per token at sale.sanect.com, with an estimated listing price of $1.00 and a one-year privacy-market projection of $500 per SNCT.

This is not a whitepaper. This is not a testnet. The chain is processing transactions in real time. The DEX is executing trades. The bridge is moving assets. The only thing that has not happened is the listing and the 1% allocation at $0.05 is the last fixed-price window before that changes.



Privacy and Speed, Built Into the Base Layer



Most privacy projects bolt confidentiality onto chains built for transparency, inheriting the latency and throughput ceilings underneath. Sanect removes that constraint. Privacy is a primitive of the consensus mechanism, not a plugin. Every transaction is confidential by default, and the full 12K TPS is available to private transactions without a single millisecond of penalty. No opt-in flag. No side-channel. No separate "privacy mode."





The $0.30 ETH Buyers Did Not Have a Crystal Ball



They had a fixed price, a finite allocation, and a window that closed. Sanect's community presale has the same structure. $0.05. 1% of supply. It does not reopen.

For more information:

Website: sanect.com

Presale: sale.sanect.com

X: x.com/sanectnetwork

Telegram: t.me/sanectnetwork

FAQs



What makes Sanect different from other privacy chains?



Privacy is built into the consensus layer, not added on top. 12K TPS and 400ms finality are available to every transaction, private or otherwise, with no performance penalty.



Is the mainnet really live?



Yes. The swap, orderbook DEX, bridge, native domains, staking, governance, and airdrop are all operational on mainnet as of today.



What is the one-year target?



~$500 per SNCT, derived from current privacy-sector valuations for 12K TPS infrastructure. A market projection, not a guarantee.





Disclaimer: This press release is not a solicitation for investment or financial advice. Past performance of Ethereum or any asset is not indicative of future results. Cryptocurrency involves substantial risk, including total loss of capital. Practice due diligence and consult a qualified advisor before investing.



MEDIA CONTACT · Sanect Network · press@sanect.com