Vintage 99 and Red Pantz Expand Sustainability Partnership Through Shared Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

LIVERMORE, Calif. and SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage 99 Label Manufacturing and Red Pantz share a belief that creating exceptional products begins with intentional choices: from how products are developed and manufactured to the materials used to bring them to consumers.

Both California-based companies manufacture in the Bay Area and share a belief in bringing thoughtfully created products to people. Vintage 99 Label Manufacturing helps brands bring products to market through premium label solutions. Red Pantz is a health and wellness company rooted in Ayurveda and known for its USDA-certified organic skincare and self-care products.

The ongoing partnership reflects a shared approach to environmental stewardship: continuously looking for opportunities to make more responsible choices throughout the product lifecycle. In addition, their commitment to responsible business practices demonstrates how collaboration across the supply chain can help companies make more intentional choices about the products they bring to market.

That commitment is expanding as the tea labels for MY24/7 by Red Pantz transition to 100% post-consumer recycled material supplied by Vintage 99. This builds upon the existing collaboration between the two companies, where Vintage 99 already produces the labels for the MY24/7 by Red Pantz USDA-certified organic skincare collection using a paper facestock made from 100% post-consumer waste.

For Red Pantz, transitioning the organic tea collection to labels produced using a paper facestock made from 100% post-consumer waste further aligns with the company's sustainability efforts.

The companies believe sustainability is not a destination—it is an ongoing series of intentional decisions. As brands continue evaluating every aspect of their environmental footprint, partnerships matter.

Environmental stewardship has always been part of the Red Pantz approach to product development. The company’s MY24/7 by Red Pantz skincare and tea collection is USDA-certified organic, reflecting rigorous standards across the certification process. The skincare collection is packaged in glass containers to help minimize the use of plastic, and the company continues to evaluate opportunities to make even more thoughtful packaging decisions.

Vintage 99 Label Manufacturing supports brands through premium label solutions that combine advanced manufacturing capabilities with decades of industry expertise. Through continued investment in technology and operational improvements, the Livermore-based company helps brands create packaging that reflects their values while meeting evolving customer expectations.

Together, Vintage 99 and Red Pantz believe responsible business practices are built through consistent action: making thoughtful choices, improving processes, and working with partners who share the same commitment.

About Vintage 99 Label Manufacturing

Vintage 99 Label Manufacturing is a California-based label manufacturer helping brands bring their products to life through innovative, high-quality label solutions. With a focus on technology, craftsmanship, and customer partnership, Vintage 99 combines decades of manufacturing expertise with a commitment to continuous improvement and responsible business practices.

Website: https://www.vintage99.com

About Red Pantz

Red Pantz is a health and wellness company rooted in Ayurveda and informed by modern scientific research. MY24/7 by Red Pantz is the company’s premium Ayurveda-inspired, USDA-certified organic skincare, specialty tea, and natural oil blend collection to support balance, resilience, and wellness throughout the day, every day.

Website: https://redpantz.com

Media contact

Email: info@redpantz.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d822182-d5bc-4e5e-80b4-2c8abe11173a