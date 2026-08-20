Nufactor® specialty infusion company celebrates 31st anniversary

Temecula, California, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nufactor® — a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc. — is celebrating 31 years of providing patients with lifesaving specialty products and best-in-class home infusion care.

Nufactor continues its steady trajectory of growth as it finds solutions to availability, affordability, and safety in chronic care amid an ever-changing healthcare landscape. Nufactor is proud of its continued growth of network participation in managed markets as well as ongoing implementation of AI for data processing and efficiency in workflow. A new HIPAA-compliant texting solution for patient outreach is being implemented to meet patients where they are.

“For the past three decades, Nufactor has helped fill an unmet need for chronic care patients searching for attentive, detail-oriented care. Our teammates strive every day to make a lifesaving difference,” said Leslie Vaughan, R.Ph., Nufactor’s chief operations officer.

At Nufactor, team members are dedicated to delivering personalized, white-glove support that helps patients navigate their care journey with confidence. By maintaining strong communication with providers, payers and patients, the team helps facilitate access to treatment and support positive patient outcomes.

Nufactor also remains committed to giving back to the bleeding disorders community through its annual Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship Program, which provides educational assistance to students and family members living with or affected by a bleeding disorder.

About Nufactor, Inc.

Nufactor, Inc. is a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., the largest and most trusted specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare organization. Established in 1995, Nufactor offers safe, convenient, and reliable home infusion solutions for patients receiving immunoglobulin, plasminogen, antihemophilic factor, FcRn receptor blockers, and monoclonal antibodies. Nufactor has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®, URAC’s Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation, and is a URAC Certified Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence. Please visit LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook for more information about the company.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises, Inc. is a privately held multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare technology company. FFF Enterprises is the parent company of Nufactor, Inc., RightNow Inventory™, InCircle Review, and RNI Services. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of best-in-class specialty distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions.

For more information about FFF Enterprises, please visit its Newsroom and social media channels on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.