Corrected INVL Technology investor's calendar for 2026

According to the 2026 investor‘s calendar of INVL Technology, the Company’s Semi–annual Information for the first half of 2026 was scheduled to be published on 31 August 2026.

INVL Technology announces that, as its financial results for the first six months of 2026 will be available earlier than initially anticipated, and in order to ensure timely disclosure of information to investors, the Company has decided to correct the publication date of its Semi–annual Information. Semi–annual Information for the first half of 2026 will be published on 24 August 2026.

INVL Technology plans to publish information to investors in 2026 in accordance with the following calendar:

4 March 2026 – Preliminary operating results for 2025.

3-7 April 2026 – Audited financial reports and annual management report.

30 April 2026 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2026.

24 August 2026 – Net Asset Value and Semi–annual information for the first half of 2026.

30 October 2026 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2026.



The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

