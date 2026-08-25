Unveiling Upgrades in North Carolina

Raleigh, NC, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZIPS Car Wash is inviting drivers in Holly Springs and Goldsboro to celebrate the grand re-openings of two newly remodeled locations with free car washes, community festivities and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Free washes are available Friday, August 28, and Saturday, August 29, giving area customers a chance to experience the upgrades firsthand.

The remodels are part of a company-wide initiative to raise and maintain consistent standards across ZIPS Car Wash locations. To date in 2026, ZIPS has upgraded 16 locations, with continued investments planned across its network. Every upgrade is built around the same set of expectations: reliable tunnel performance, high-performing vacuums, well-maintained sites and a seamless, convenient experience from start to finish.

"Customers should know what to expect every time they visit ZIPS, no matter which location they choose," said Pete Nani, CEO of ZIPS Car Wash. "That means our standards for tunnel performance, vacuums, site upkeep and the overall customer experience are non-negotiable. We're making meaningful investments in our existing locations and our team members to ensure we're operating at a level that reflects the ZIPS brand and delivers the experience our customers deserve. Having grown up in the Raleigh area, I take special pride in our investment here."

Investing in Technology and the Customer Experience

A key part of the upgrades at both locations is the implementation of AMP POS technology, an advanced point-of-sale platform built specifically for the car wash industry. AMP streamlines transactions, simplifies the pay station experience and gives ZIPS team members better tools to serve customers quickly and efficiently.

The technology improvements work alongside physical enhancements to customer areas, equipment and overall site presentation, making every visit faster, easier and more consistent.

"Technology is an important part of how we continue to improve the customer experience, but it's only one piece of the equation," said Nani. "We're focused on the fundamentals, too — making sure our tunnels perform; our vacuums work the way customers expect, and our sites are clean, maintained and most of all, welcoming. Those are the standards we're working to deliver consistently across ZIPS, and we believe we have the team members in place to accomplish our goals."

Goldsboro Grand Re-Opening: ZIPS will celebrate the grand re-opening of its Goldsboro location at 508 N. Berkeley Blvd. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted in partnership with the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce.

The ceremony takes place at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 28, followed by a weekend of free car washes and community festivities. Free ZIPS swag will be available while supplies last.

Holly Springs Grand Re-Opening: ZIPS will also celebrate the grand re-opening of its Holly Springs location at 301 Grand Hill Pl., welcoming customers to experience the newly remodeled site, upgraded technology and enhanced customer experience.

Free car washes are available at both the Holly Springs and Goldsboro locations on Friday, August 28, and Saturday, August 29.

Supporting the Families of America's Heroes

As part of ZIPS' broader investment in the Raleigh area, the company is proud to continue its partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

During the re-opening celebrations, ZIPS is honored to recognize Hailey Elizabeth Biddle, a Folds of Honor scholarship recipient who will pursue a degree in Social Work.

"Hailey's commitment to helping others is an inspiring reflection of the values we hope to support through our partnership with Folds of Honor," said Pete Nani, CEO of ZIPS Car Wash. "We're proud to play a small part in helping Hailey pursue her education and her goal of making a difference in the lives of others. We're grateful to Folds of Honor for the incredible work they do to ensure the families of America's heroes are never forgotten."

ZIPS encourages customers and community members to stop by during grand re-opening weekend, experience the upgrades and take advantage of the free washes while celebrating alongside the local ZIPS teams.

Free Wash Weekend Details

Dates: Friday, August 28 and Saturday, August 29

Holly Springs: 301 Grand Hill Pl., Holly Springs, NC 27540

Goldsboro: 508 N. Berkeley Blvd., Goldsboro, NC 27534

Goldsboro Ribbon Cutting: 9:30 a.m., Friday, August 28, with the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce

Free ZIPS swag: Available at the Goldsboro celebration while supplies last

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