NeenOpal Named an OpenAI Select Partner

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeenOpal, a leading Data & AI consulting firm specializing in data engineering, analytics, AI, and enterprise modernization, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI's frontier models and products and translate them into measurable business impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, NeenOpal will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. The partnership will enable NeenOpal to help enterprises unlock greater productivity with GPT-5.6 and ChatGPT Work while accelerating the development of AI-powered applications, intelligent automation, and enterprise knowledge solutions. Leveraging its deep expertise in modern data platforms, AI strategy, governance, and custom AI implementation, NeenOpal helps organizations transform fragmented data into trusted, AI-ready foundations that power business growth.

"Being recognized as an OpenAI Select Partner reflects our commitment to helping organizations move beyond AI experimentation and deliver measurable business value at scale," said Pavel Gupta, Co-Founder of NeenOpal. "Our clients are looking for trusted partners who can combine strong data foundations with frontier AI capabilities to solve complex business challenges. Together with OpenAI, we're enabling enterprises to build secure, responsible AI solutions that improve decision-making, automate high-value workflows, and accelerate innovation across the organization."

NeenOpal supports enterprises across financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, technology, and the public sector with end-to-end Data & AI services. Its capabilities span cloud data platform modernization, data engineering, business intelligence, AI and machine learning, generative AI, governance, and managed analytics services. The company has successfully delivered enterprise AI and analytics solutions that help customers modernize legacy systems, improve operational efficiency, and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Looking ahead, NeenOpal plans to further expand its AI practice by investing in OpenAI-focused talent, solution accelerators, and industry-specific AI offerings. Through its collaboration with OpenAI, the company will continue helping organizations turn ambitious AI initiatives into production-ready solutions that deliver lasting business outcomes.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network: https://openai.com/business/partners/

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