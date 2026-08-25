Alacriti Appoints Michael Lovell as CFO to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alacriti, a leading provider of cloud-based payment technology and money movement solutions, today announced the appointment of Michael Lovell as chief financial officer. Lovell joins Alacriti as the company accelerates growth following its recent strategic investment and continues to expand the reach of its payments infrastructure technology, offering real-time payments, money movement modernization, and digital money solutions to banks, credit unions, and businesses.

Lovell brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across finance, operations, and corporate banking, including scaling high-growth SaaS businesses. He will lead Alacriti’s finance, accounting, and financial planning and analysis (FP&A) functions, partnering closely with the executive team to support the company’s continued expansion and long-term strategic initiatives.

“Michael is one of high-growth SaaS’ most accomplished CFOs, and his experience scaling leading tech companies makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” said Manish Gurukula, co-founder and CEO of Alacriti. “His track record of leading high-performing organizations and navigating the complexities of rapid growth will be invaluable as we build for scale and continue creating long-term value for our customers and stakeholders.”

Lovell joins Alacriti from Iodine Software, where he most recently served as chief financial officer. During his six-year tenure, he built the company's finance and legal functions from the ground up, helping scale revenue from $26 million to $125 million. He brings nearly three decades of experience scaling growth-stage tech companies and partnering with private equity sponsors such as Bain Capital, Silversmith, and Advent. His prior CFO roles include Zenoss, Lifesize, and Grassroots Enterprise.

"What drew me to Alacriti was its combination of innovative technology and unwavering focus on customer success," said Lovell. "The company has built an exceptional reputation for helping financial institutions evolve payments and deliver modern money movement experiences to their customers. I look forward to strengthening Alacriti’s financial foundation and helping scale the business."

Lovell's appointment supports Alacriti's next phase of growth as financial institutions increasingly modernize their payment infrastructure to enable faster innovation and unified money movement.

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About Alacriti

Alacriti is a leading payments-focused fintech helping financial institutions and businesses modernize and scale payments infrastructure. Its cloud-based Orbipay platform connects and orchestrates transactions across the RTP® network, FedNow® Service, Zelle®, Fedwire® Funds Service, ACH, Visa Direct, and Stablecoins—giving organizations a single platform for the full range of money movement needs. Clients can progressively modernize without rip-and-replace projects, launch new payment capabilities faster, and centralize payment operations, fraud prevention, and compliance controls. Alacriti serves 14 of the top 100 U.S. financial institutions and nearly one-quarter of U.S. credit unions with more than $1 billion in assets, processing $233 billion in payments annually. Named on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, Alacriti is helping shape the future of payments and money movement. Learn more at Alacriti.com.



