APMEX Celebrates 26 Years of Providing Direct Access to Physical Precious Metals

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APMEX, one of the nation’s largest online precious metals retailers, is celebrating 26 years in business. Over that period, the company has grown from a four-person team into an organization of more than 500 employees worldwide and served more than 2 million customers by delivering more than $18 billion in gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and numismatic products. To mark the anniversary, APMEX is offering any quantity pricing site wide until 11 a.m. ET on August 27. Any quantity pricing extends the lowest per-unit price to every customer on every product regardless of order size.





Any Quantity Pricing Site Wide

Tiered volume pricing has long been standard practice across the precious metals industry, with per-unit prices stepping down at successive quantity thresholds so that customers purchasing larger quantities pay the least per unit. Any quantity pricing removes those tiers. For the duration of APMEX’s anniversary event, there are no tiers on more than 30,000 products, and a customer purchasing a single silver round receives the same per-unit price as a customer purchasing a full monster box.

In addition to any quantity pricing, the anniversary event also includes exceptional savings on popular bullion and numismatic products. Bullion Card holders will earn 5% back in gold and silver on purchases of select products during APMEX’s 26th Anniversary Sale.

A Consistent Focus

For 26 years, APMEX has given individual investors and collectors direct access to physical precious metals. APMEX maintains more than 30,000 products in stock, spanning bullion coins, bars, and rounds alongside one of the most extensive numismatic selections available online. The company has earned more than 220,000 five-star reviews, and its catalog serves first-time buyers and advanced collectors seeking specific dates and mint marks.

"Our mission is to make precious metals accessible to a wider range of investors and collectors," said Ken Lewis, CEO of APMEX. "That means expanding access globally, developing technology that brings greater transparency and liquidity to this market, and supporting long-term financial prosperity through durable assets. The scale we have built over 26 years is what allows us to pursue that mission more broadly now than at any point in our history.”

Mint Relationships Built Over 26 Years

Throughout its 26 years in business, APMEX built and maintained direct relationships with sovereign and private mints around the world. APMEX is a United States Mint Authorized Purchaser of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, a designation held by only nine companies across all four metals. It also has agreements with The Royal Mint, The Perth Mint, the Royal Canadian Mint, the Austrian Mint, and many others.

Those relationships allow APMEX to source products directly from the mints that produce them and to supply customers without intermediaries, including first access to new bullion releases as they are issued. They also support the company’s MintDirect® program, in which products are sealed in protective packaging directly from mint-sealed boxes and are otherwise never handled. The program provides verifiable condition and provenance for buyers who require it.

From Oklahoma City to a Global Platform

APMEX started in Oklahoma City as a small coin shop and grew into one of the largest online precious metals retailers in the country. Today it is part of Bullion International Group, the precious metals platform established under MKS PAMP GROUP alongside OneGold, MTB, GOLD AVENUE, Bullion.com, and The Bullion Card. In April 2026, the group completed its acquisition of a majority stake in SOLIT Group AG, one of the leading precious metals companies in German-speaking Europe.

That acquisition extends the group's reach across Europe. It reflects what has driven APMEX for 26 years and what customers can expect from the years ahead. APMEX is a company that keeps growing, keeps investing in new technology, and keeps finding new ways to make precious metals easier to own.

About APMEX

APMEX LLC, part of Bullion International Group, is one of the nation’s largest online retailers of precious metals and an Authorized Purchaser from the United States Mint in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, APMEX has been in business for 26 years, has more than $18 billion in retail customer sales, more than 2 million customers, and more than 30,000 products in stock. To learn more, visit www.apmex.com.

About Bullion International Group

Bullion International Group is a leading global provider in the precious metals sector, uniting strong brands such as APMEX, OneGold, MTB, GOLD AVENUE, Bullion.com, SOLIT Group, and The Bullion Card under one roof. As part of the MKS PAMP GROUP, it combines decades of expertise with technological innovation and maximum transparency. Bullion International Group is one of the largest and most trusted providers in the precious metals industry. Its focus is on long-term value, service, and the goal of making precious metals accessible worldwide.

Media Contact

Keith Rollins | keith.rollins@bullioninternationalgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adc61709-d770-4587-9a7a-0d9fc346d4d4