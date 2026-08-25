Texas Veterans Network Powered by Combined Arms Surpasses 100,000 Veterans Served Statewide

Houston, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Combined Arms announced today that the Texas Veterans Network (TVN) has now served more than 100,000 veterans across Texas since its launch six years ago, highlighting the growing need for coordinated access to critical resources for veterans, service members and military-connected families.

Launched in 2020 through the support of the State of Texas, TVN was created to address a fragmented landscape of veteran services by connecting federal, state, local and nonprofit partners through one coordinated referral network. In that time, the Lone Star State has also become home to the largest veteran population in the nation and, through TVN, the first interconnected state for veteran referral services.

Veterans and military-connected families can access support including employment, housing, food assistance, benefits guidance, mental health resources and family transition services. Combined Arms’ platform helps connect individuals to trusted organizations while improving coordination, transparency and follow-through across the network.

So far in 2026, TVN has connected 9,822 unique veterans and service members to 18,808 resources. Those include 5,107 employment/career services, 3,122 mental health screenings/resources, 3,214 food assistance, 2,688 for social connectivity, and more. In 2025, TVN had its highest annual impact to date, connecting 13,468 unique veterans and service members to 46,775 resources across the state.

"As we mark six years of the Texas Veterans Network, a partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission, we're setting a new standard for how states serve those who have served us," said Mia Garcia, Executive Director of Texas Veterans Network powered by Combined Arms. "We've connected more than 100,000 service members, veterans, and their families to critical resources through a trusted network of partners, demonstrating the power of collaboration to support our nation's heroes."

"Serving more than 100,000 veterans and families in Texas is a milestone for everyone who built this network alongside us," said Mike Hutchings, CEO of Combined Arms and a U.S. Army veteran. "The Texas model is the bedrock of a national infrastructure shift in the way we serve veterans and military families, moving from historical point solutions and disparate networks to a unified one-stop-shop platform that houses vetted and validated resources and connects our military community to real people delivering them."

TVN’s statewide reach is made possible in part through grant funding from the Texas Workforce Commission and strengthened by collaboration with key state and community partners, including the Texas Veterans Commission, Texas Veterans Land Board, local nonprofits, workforce organizations and veteran-serving agencies across Texas.

"The Texas Workforce Commission is proud to support the Texas Veterans Network in reaching this incredible milestone of more than 100,000 veterans and families served,” said Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Joe Esparza. “This partnership is strengthening veteran employment and workforce readiness across every region of the state, ensuring Texas remains the ideal destination for veterans and military-connected families to build their futures."

TVN’s momentum has continued in 2026, with four VetConnect resource events and nearly 50 food distribution events this year alone, expanding access to resources and basic needs support for veterans across Texas.

"Texas Veterans Network was there for me during some of the toughest moments of my transition—not just with resources, but with genuine support when I needed it most. They reminded me that veterans don’t have to fight every battle alone. The uniform may come off, but the mission continues,” said Larry Mcafee, a Marine Corps veteran and TVN program beneficiary who first connected with Combined Arms nearly a decade ago. “As I return to Houston and begin my Executive MBA journey at Rice University, I’m grateful for an organization that stood beside me through adversity and continues to help veterans turn difficult seasons into purpose, leadership, and impact."

Since its launch, TVN has grown into a statewide model for coordinated care, helping veterans and military-connected families navigate a complex service landscape and connect to the resources they have earned. Combined Arms remains focused on strengthening partner collaboration, improving referral follow-through and ensuring veterans across all regions of Texas can access trusted support when and where they need it.

“From the Gulf Coast to West Texas, TVN is built to meet veterans where they are,” Garcia added. “The next chapter is about deepening that reach, strengthening our partnerships and continuing to deliver measurable impact for veterans, service members and families across Texas.”

For more information about Texas Veterans Network, visit texasveterans.network.

About Combined Arms

Combined Arms is the nation's most effective closed-loop referral network for veterans, service members, and military families. Using our technology platform, we link the military community with hundreds of vetted organizations. Operating in all states and U.S. territories, we ensure quick access to the right resources. As a nonprofit founded and led by veterans, this mission is not only our work, it is our calling.

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