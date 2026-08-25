LORVA Introduces All-Foam Modular Sofa Collection for Renters and Homes in Motion

FONTANA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LORVA , a new design-led furniture brand built around the rhythm of modern life, has introduced its modular sofa collection: Arc, Anchor, Crest and Ridge. Designed for changing spaces and everyday living, the collection uses all-foam, tool-free construction to make sofas easier to configure, rearrange and move as living needs change.

Every LORVA modular sofa is built without a wooden frame, spring system or metal hardware. Modules include single seats, two-seaters, corners, armless units and ottoman, depending on the line, and can be attached to one another with a connector strap system that allows configurations to be rearranged in minutes and separated into individual modules for moving. Sofas ship compressed to the contiguous 48 states and Washington, D.C.

The collection includes four distinct silhouettes:





Arc offers a curved profile built from Cove and Nook modules, each available in two colors and designed to combine across single- and two-seat configurations with left- and right-arm options.

offers a curved profile built from Cove and Nook modules, each available in two colors and designed to combine across single- and two-seat configurations with left- and right-arm options. Anchor , the most configurable of the four, is available in left arm, right arm, armless, corner and ottoman modules with per-seat color and arm options.

, the most configurable of the four, is available in left arm, right arm, armless, corner and ottoman modules with per-seat color and arm options. Crest is a compact two-seat sofa offered in color-only variants, sized for studios and one-bedroom apartments.

is a compact two-seat sofa offered in color-only variants, sized for studios and one-bedroom apartments. Ridge builds from a single armless seat up to a full row or a sectional using armless and corner modules.



A launch promotion is currently available at LORVA.com, including $250 off purchases over $500 for email subscribers and additional discounts on select modules. Shop Pay Installments via Affirm are available at checkout.

LORVA's all-foam, hardware-free construction is designed for renters and repeat movers whose living rooms change with each lease, as well as households whose needs and layouts evolve over time. Individual modules can be separated for moving, rearranged for a new layout and reconnected without tools, allowing the sofa to adapt as living spaces and routines change.

About LORVA

LORVA is a lifestyle brand for modern lives in motion. The name combines the ideas of “it holds” and “it goes,” reflecting a commitment to stability and forward motion in equal measure. Built on the idea that home should support both the climb and the reset, LORVA focuses on modular systems that adapt to changing routines and layouts instead of locking people into a single way of living.

Dedicated to treating furniture as part of a daily rhythm of living and recharging - not just something that fills a room. LORVA, for life in motion.

Contact Info

Email: Press@LORVA.com

Phone: 626.383.0230

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9247acfe-b361-4256-a793-730ff69d3d7e