Ready, Set, Glō: AGS Introduces the Glō™ Cabinet Family





LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGS, a global gaming supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products, today introduced Glō™ UR43, a new video cabinet family built around the interaction of light, shape, and surface. Glō UR43, the first model in the family, will make its public debut at G2E 2026.

Glō UR43 pairs a sculpted asymmetrical silhouette and warm and inviting ambient illumination with a metallic finish. The cabinet features a 43-inch, 4K portrait display and a 27-inch full-HD topper, while 16 controllable lighting zones take on the color spectrum and personality of the game titles it houses.

“Across Orion, Spectra – which debuted in 2022 – and now Glō, AGS has consistently used light as more than decoration. It has become a recognizable part of our cabinet portfolio and a powerful way to create distinction on the casino floor,” said Mark DeDeaux, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Slots at AGS. “Glō also represents the next evolution of our cabinet strategy. It expands our portfolio alongside Spectra, giving operators another distinct platform, a dedicated pipeline of content, and greater choice in how they build the right mix for their floors. It’s a culmination of all the things we’ve learned, with a focus on modernizing the cabinet.”

Glō UR43 will launch with three new game families developed specifically for the cabinet. Leading the lineup are Rakin’ Bacon! Ultra Bankrollers™ and Rakin’ Bacon! Ultra Squeallionaire™, where five stacked Cornsquealius characters tower above the reels, each representing a distinct waterfall 5-pot feature and grow bigger, fatter and richer as cash-on-reels symbols land. The Roaring Express™ family introduces Tiger General™ and Warrior Empress™, pairing two powerful hold and win mechanics with a cinematic train theme. Hu Bao Bei Tiger Riches™ and Hu Bao Bei Tiger Bloom™ combine AGS’ proven three-pot frenzy mechanic with a rich expanding wild bonus feature.

Using light as a design material, rather than simply adding projected lighting effects to an existing form, Glō is a standout on the game floor. Complementing the proven Spectra™ cabinet family as another distinct expression of the AGS portfolio, the Company continues to pair its great content and hardware to bring more ways for players to experience the games they enjoy, while giving operators seeking greater visual distinction and content variety additional choices for the casino floor.

Catch a new shape of light when Glō is revealed at the 2026 Global Gaming Expo at the Venetian Expo September 28 to October 1.

Getting to know Glō UR43

What is the Glō cabinet family? Glō is a new video gaming cabinet family from AGS built around the interaction of light, shape, and surface. Glō UR43 is the first model in the family and will make its public debut at G2E 2026, taking place September 28 through October 1 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

What are the key features of the Glō UR43 cabinet? Glō UR43 features a sculpted asymmetrical silhouette, warm ambient illumination, and a champagne metallic finish. The cabinet includes a 43-inch 4K portrait display, a 27-inch full-HD topper, and 16 controllable lighting zones that reflect the color spectrum and personality of each game.

Which games will launch on the Glō UR43 cabinet? Glō UR43 will launch with three game families developed specifically for the cabinet: Rakin’ Bacon! Ultra Bankrollers™ and Rakin’ Bacon! Ultra Squeallionaire™; Tiger General™ and Warrior Empress™ from the Roaring Express™ family; and Hu Bao Bei Tiger Riches™ and Hu Bao Bei Tiger Bloom™.







For more information, visit newsroom.playags.com.

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About AGS

AGS is a global gaming company on a mission to create high-energy player-first experiences for all. Founded in 2005, we’ve evolved from an ambitious challenger into one of the industry’s most dynamic leaders – backed by deep R&D investment, multiple global game studios, and chart-topping performance. Our full-spectrum portfolio spans Class II and III slot machines, table products, card shufflers, and online games, making AGS one of the industry’s most comprehensive gaming suppliers. Our new bolt-inspired identity reflects the energy and originality driving everything we do: bold, charged, and built to elevate player experiences. While our look has evolved, our core remains the same – authentic, accessible, and relentlessly committed to mindful innovation. This is the new AGS: proven, energized, and ready to electrify the gaming world, one idea at a time. Let’s win together. Play AGS.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/034a0cec-e78d-47c2-b9ad-cba0bb68fb18