CTS Corporation Expands Availability of Current Sensing Solutions Through Authorized Distribution Partners

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced that its portfolio of current sensing solutions is now available through its network of authorized distribution partners, broadening access for customers across a wide range of high-growth, non-automotive markets.

This expanded channel availability strengthens CTS’s ability to support customers in industries where precise, reliable current measurement is critical. These industries include data centers, industrial automation, energy infrastructure, medical devices, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, and power management systems.

With rapid global growth in digital infrastructure, data centers in particular are driving demand for highly accurate current sensing to enable power efficiency, system reliability, and thermal management. CTS’s solutions are designed to meet these evolving requirements while supporting next-generation system architectures.

“Making our current sensing solutions available through our authorized distribution partners allows us to better serve customers with faster access, local support, and scalable supply,” said Angelo Assimakopoulos, Vice President of Global Sales at CTS Corporation. “This approach enhances our ability to meet customer needs across diverse applications, especially in fast-moving markets like data centers and industrial electronics.”

CTS offers a broad range of current sensing technologies engineered for precision, stability, and performance across demanding environments. In addition to standard products, CTS is known for closely collaborating with customers to develop tailored solutions that address unique application requirements.

“For customers with specialized needs, CTS has a long history of working side-by-side to design customized product solutions,” added Angelo Assimakopoulos. “This combination of standard offerings and application-specific development ensures we can deliver the right solution for even the most complex challenges.”

Authorized CTS distribution partners will provide customers with streamlined access to current sensing products along with design support and supply chain efficiency.

For more information about CTS current sensing solutions visit CTS-Current Sensors. For a list of our authorized distributors please visit CTS-Distributors.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, serving customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Media Relations Contact

Amela Smajlovic

Marketing Director

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

E-mail: amela.smajlovic@ctscorp.com