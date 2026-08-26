AISLE Achieves Expanded Scope as CVE Numbering Authority Under ENISA Root and Designation as a Researcher CNA, Increasing Capacity for Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure in the AI Era

SAN FRANCISCO and PRAGUE, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AISLE , a pioneer in AI-native vulnerability lifecycle management, today announced its expanded scope as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA) under ENISA, the EU agency dedicated to enhancing cybersecurity in Europe. The updated scope covers all AISLE products as well as vulnerabilities discovered in third-party software not covered by another CNA’s scope. In addition to its expanded scope, AISLE is also recognized as a Researcher CNA within the CVE Program, enabling AISLE to assign CVE IDs for eligible vulnerabilities discovered through research in third-party software when no other CNA has more specific coverage and coordinated disclosure requirements are met.

The expansion follows AISLE’s July 22 announcement of its initial CNA designation by ENISA under the CVE Program, which covered vulnerabilities in AISLE’s own products. With the broader scope, AISLE can assign CVE identifiers and publish CVE Records for eligible third-party vulnerabilities that its researchers discover when no other CNA has more specific coverage. Handling those assignments directly can reduce handoffs in the disclosure process and help maintainers and defenders receive consistent, actionable information sooner as AI increases the pace of vulnerability discovery.

“Our expanded scope will help improve the speed, accuracy, and coordination of vulnerability disclosure. As security backlogs grow, organizations across the software ecosystem must adapt to manage disclosure efficiently and at scale,” said Jaya Baloo, CISO, COO, and co-founder of AISLE. “By joining a select group of trusted CNAs, AISLE will help strengthen the processes that defenders rely on to identify, track, and remediate vulnerabilities worldwide.”

CVE Records provide a standardized way for security teams, software providers, researchers, and public-sector organizations to identify and exchange information about publicly disclosed vulnerabilities. By authorizing qualified organizations to assign CVE identifiers within clearly defined scopes, the CVE Program distributes the work of coordinated disclosure while preserving a shared global reference system.

AISLE’s expanded scope aligns its CNA authority more closely with the company’s research activity. The company has reported hundreds of vulnerabilities across widely deployed open-source projects, including OpenSSL, Linux, Apache, and OpenEMR. As AI accelerates vulnerability discovery, AISLE will build on its work with maintainers and other CNAs to coordinate eligible findings more directly, helping turn security research into timely, actionable disclosures that support remediation and reduce risk.

Learn more about AISLE’s vulnerability research.

About AISLE™

AISLE is a pioneer in AI-native vulnerability lifecycle management, taking security teams from detection to verified, human-approved fixes, autonomously. Our closed-loop platform uncovers vulnerabilities that legacy tools miss, generates ready-to-merge patches, and gets smarter with every remediation cycle. Built to deploy across cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments, AISLE serves even the most regulated and security-sensitive industries. Learn more at aisle.com .