SolarWindow Launches New Product: Solar That Bends, Thinner Than a Dime, As Powerful as Rooftop Panels

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), today announced commercial launch of ElectroFlex® – ultra-thin, high-power, flexible ‘peel-and-stick’ solar engineered to generate electricity on curved and flat surfaces traditional solar could never reach.

Today’s commercial launch of ElectroFlex® expands the Company’s portfolio beyond its development of LiquidElectricity®, coatings which could transform ordinary glass into electricity-generating windows for skyscrapers, tall towers, and commercial buildings.





SolarWindow Launches First of its Planned Innovative Energy Products

“In my recent letter to shareholders, I shared plans to release a family of innovative energy products unlike anything available today. ElectroFlex® is the first, and I look forward to additional new-product releases as we grow our SolarWindow portfolio to span across the full energy value chain” said Amit Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer of SolarWindow Technologies.

ElectroFlex® is initially available exclusively to America’s Tier-1 OEM manufacturers and expanding to select North American and Asian markets in the upcoming quarters. ElectroFlex® is targeting transportation, marine, aerospace, architectural, agricultural, infrastructure and utilities, and specialty vehicle markets.

Transformative Energy: No Limits on Where Solar Can Go

With ‘peel-and-stick’ capabilities, ElectroFlex® has no frame and no rigid glass. It is designed to generate electricity on irregular structures and could be applied to data centers and buildings, rooftops of fleet vehicles and commercial trucks, contoured panels of trains, drones, and airplanes, and other curved surfaces that have previously never been able to carry solar. Solar without the solar panel. ElectroFlex® overcomes the bulk, rigidity, and eyesore of traditional solar. These flexible, lightweight solar sheets eliminate the need for bulky racks, mounting frames, reinforced structures, freight, and engineering and installation crews that heavy rigid glass solar panels depend on.





SolarWindow Applies ElectroFlex® to Curved Pipeline,

Demonstrating Flexibility

For OEM manufacturers, ElectroFlex® generates electricity where it was never possible before. Curved surfaces. Rooftops conventional solar would overload. Vehicles that could never carry the weight. Surfaces that were simply off-limits before. ElectroFlex® opens the door to all of them.

ElectroFlex® turns passive surface area that is otherwise dead weight into an active source of onboard power, extending range, reducing generator and shore-power or grid dependence. When manufacturers add ElectroFlex®, customers can feel the value of immediately.

Ordering ElectroFlex®

ElectroFlex® is delivered to OEM manufacturers as a complete custom solar energy-generation solution. ElectroFlex® is engineered, designed, modeled, and installed by SolarWindow technicians for each unique product application. All wiring, harnessing, electrical systems balancing, and power delivery are engineered and provided by SolarWindow.





Technicians Preparing ElectroFlex® for Installation

SolarWindow will release detailed ElectroFlex® product information in the upcoming weeks, and anticipates product certification updates to follow.

Tier-1 OEM manufacturers evaluating ElectroFlex® for their own applications can request specifications, samples, and integration support via the Company’s website at www.solarwindow.com or by calling +1(800) 213-0689.

Beyond Solar: An Integrated Energy Platform

Beyond ElectroFlex®, the Company is pursuing expansion across the full energy value chain, including highly innovative energy generation, optimization, storage, and delivery products. This disciplined approach builds SolarWindow not as a single-product company, but as an integrated energy technology platform.

ElectroFlex® is the first commercial result of SolarWindow management’s ongoing evaluation of complementary and adjacent enabling technologies, materials, and manufacturing processes, which the Company believes could expand its product portfolio, accelerate commercialization, strengthen its route to market, and drive future revenue.

The Company’s expansion program includes strategic investments, acquisitions, supply agreements, and other transactions. Market conditions, product regulatory certifications, financial uncertainty, and tariffs can all result in challenges. There can be no assurance that these efforts will result in any transaction, that any transaction pursued will be consummated on acceptable terms, if at all, or that any completed transaction will prove successful or profitable.

A New SolarWindow

Alongside the ElectroFlex® launch, SolarWindow today unveiled a completely redesigned website at www.solarwindow.com.

The new site reflects the Company’s evolution from a single-technology developer into an energy technology platform with a portfolio of products, and gives shareholders, manufacturers, and prospective partners a clear view of each product line, its stage of development, and its market applications.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com) is an energy technology company developing and commercializing solar products designed to generate electricity on the surfaces of everyday products and buildings, including surfaces that conventional solar panels cannot serve.

The Company's portfolio currently spans two product lines:

ElectroFlex® is an ultra-thin, ultra-lightweight, flexible solar product available today for manufacturers, bonding directly to flat and curved surfaces without racks, frames, or mounting hardware, across transportation, marine, aerospace, agricultural, infrastructure, and specialty vehicle applications.

LiquidElectricity® is a proprietary transparent coating that generates electricity when applied to glass and plastics, producing power under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and reflected light conditions.

The SolarWindow Promise: Engineer, design, and ultimately manufacture and deliver products which reward customers with affordable clean energy for a healthier, safer, and more sustainable planet. SolarWindow is ClearlyElectric®.

SolarWindow Contacts

For additional information on SolarWindow, please call Amit Singh at 1 (800) 213-0689, or visit www.solarwindow.com, follow us on X @solartechwindow or on Facebook.

To receive future press releases via email, please visit: http://solarwindow.com/join-our-email-list/.

To view the full HTML text of this release, please visit: http://solarwindow.com/media/news-events/.

Social Media Disclaimer

SolarWindow stockholders, investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through a variety of means, including our website (https://www.solarwindow.com/investors), through press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, via our corporate X account (@solartechwindow), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SolarWindowTechnologies) and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/solar-window-technology/) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information about SolarWindow that may constitute “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those laws as applicable. Although SolarWindow believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable as at the time made, no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct.

Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using such words as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, statements expressing general views about the future development, manufacture, production, marketing, or sale of SolarWindow products, or the execution of manufacturing, licensing, or partnership agreements, that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as anticipated cost savings, potential capital and operational improvements, and changes in the global economic environment. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, but instead represent only our beliefs regarding future goals, plans and expectations about our prospects for the future and other events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking statements.

Caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made and are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to adverse economic conditions, intense competition, lack of meaningful research results, entry of new competitors and products, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, inadequate capital, unexpected costs and operating deficits, increases in general and administrative costs, termination of contracts or agreements, technological obsolescence, technical problems relating to manufacturing methodologies, price increases for supplies and components, litigation and other proceedings, adverse publicity and news coverage, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and research scientists, failure to obtain required regulatory approvals, inflationary factors, and other risks. All information in this press release is as of the date set forth above. SolarWindow does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in its expectations, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. No statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities.

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