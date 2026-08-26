HYCU® Expands G2 Presence with Record Report Recognition in Fall 2026

Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the #1 AI Resilience company, today announced its broadest presence to date in the G2 Fall 2026 Reports, appearing in 150 reports across data protection, backup, recovery, and cloud migration categories. The results mark a new high for HYCU and reflect continued customer recognition as organizations look to simplify how they protect and recover data across SaaS, cloud, AI, and on premises environments.

HYCU earned nine #1 rankings in the Fall 2026 Reports, with particularly strong results in File Recovery and Database Backup. HYCU also continued to earn Leader recognition across G2 Grid®, regional, enterprise, and mid-market reports spanning SaaS Backup, Server Backup, Database Backup, File Recovery, Disaster Recovery, Disaster Recovery as a Service, and Cloud Migration.

"Customers are ultimately the best measure of whether we are delivering on our promise," said Brian Babineau, Chief Customer Officer, HYCU. "Being included in more G2 reports than ever shows that organizations are turning to HYCU across an increasingly broad set of data protection and recovery requirements. As these businesses adopt more AI-accelerated SaaS and cloud services, critical data is becoming more distributed, while the need to keep it accessible has never been greater. Our focus is to make resilience simpler by giving IT teams a straightforward way to protect and quickly recover their data wherever it lives. Because when disruption happens, recovery is about more than getting data back. It is about keeping businesses moving forward. We are grateful to every customer who continues to put their trust in HYCU."

Fall 2026 highlights include:

Featured in 150 G2 reports, the most in HYCU history.

Earned nine #1 rankings across File Recovery, Database Backup, and Server Backup reports and indexes.

Ranked #1 in four File Recovery reports and indexes spanning mid market and enterprise customers.

Ranked #1 in the Enterprise Results Index for Database Backup.

Ranked #1 in the Enterprise Implementation Index for Database Backup and Server Backup.

Continued recognition across SaaS Backup, Disaster Recovery, Disaster Recovery as a Service, Cloud Migration, Database Backup, Server Backup, and File Recovery.

Expanded into new G2 recognition for Enterprise Disaster Recovery as a Service.

HYCU achieved the #1 position in nine Fall 2026 reports and indexes:

File Recovery

#1 | Mid Market Usability Index for File Recovery

#1 | Enterprise Results Index for File Recovery

#1 | Mid Market Results Index for File Recovery

#1 | Mid Market Relationship Index for File Recovery

#1 | Enterprise Implementation Index for File Recovery

#1 | Mid Market Implementation Index for File Recovery

Database Backup

#1 | Enterprise Results Index for Database Backup

#1 | Enterprise Implementation Index for Database Backup

Server Backup

#1 | Enterprise Implementation Index for Server Backup

HYCU's Fall results also demonstrate broad customer recognition beyond top rankings. The company was included across usability, results, relationship, implementation, momentum, Grid, and regional reports, reflecting customer experiences across different stages of adopting, managing, and realizing value from data protection and recovery.

The G2 Grid Reports are based on verified customer reviews, customer satisfaction, and market presence data. HYCU's expanding presence comes as organizations face a growing challenge: critical business data now extends far beyond traditional infrastructure into SaaS applications, cloud services, and AI systems.

HYCU R-Cloud™ gives organizations a single platform to protect and recover data across more than 100 workloads. Customers maintain control over their data while reducing the complexity of managing separate protection tools across SaaS, cloud, AI, and on premises environments.

Customer feedback continues to highlight the qualities that have defined the HYCU experience: simplicity, rapid deployment, operational efficiency, and reliable recovery. As organizations prepare for an AI driven future, HYCU is extending that foundation to help customers protect, uncover, and recover the data that increasingly powers both people and AI.

Learn more about what HYCU users have to say or leave your own review of HYCU R-Cloud on G2 at G2's HYCU review page. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.

For more information on HYCU, visit www.hycu.com, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, TikTok, and YouTube.

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About HYCU

HYCU, Inc. is the #1 AI Resilience Company that protects, uncovers, and recovers the data that runs your business. With one platform covering more than 100 workloads across AI systems, SaaS applications, cloud environments, and on‑premises infrastructure, HYCU reduces cost for customers by eliminating complex, out-of-phase data protection operations. With HYCU R‑Cloud, customers protect any workload, recover data to a location of their choice, and connect and correlate that data to streamline compliance and governance processes. When disruption occurs, customers safely and securely resume operations quickly and efficiently, achieving true AI data resilience. Based in Boston, HYCU is trusted by thousands of enterprises and government agencies worldwide.

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