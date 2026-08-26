Advisor360° Advances AI Capabilities and Multi-Custodian Support in August Platform Release

NEEDHAM, MA, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisor360° TM, the Autonomous Financial PlatformTM built around the complete advisor workday, today announced its August platform release, with enhancements across three areas: proactive intelligence, multi-custodian connectivity, and client data collection. The release advances the company’s AI-native wealth platform and gives advisors more freedom in how they custody, trade, and onboard clients.

The throughline is data. Advisor360°’s Unified Data Fabric® brings reconciled data together across a single, connected platform, so the intelligence advisors receive is grounded in data they already trust. That foundation turns information into insight advisors can act on with confidence.

“Advisors don’t need more technology competing for their attention. They need technology that understands their business, anticipates what matters, and helps them act,” said Milind Mehere, Chief Executive Officer of Advisor360°. “That’s what we’re building at Advisor360°: intelligence grounded in trusted data and embedded into the advisor workday, so firms spend less time searching for what matters and more time acting on it.”

Intelligence woven into the advisor workday

Advisor360° continues to embed intelligence across the platform, building on the AI capabilities introduced earlier this year.

Enhanced Client Intelligence. The release introduces an AI-powered reporting agent, Client Intelligence, that helps advisors prepare smarter with hyper-personalized insights and analysis built into every report. It automatically summarizes the client’s financial picture, flags what matters most, and suggests next steps, all without manual digging. It also surfaces household insights, life-stage moments, product opportunities, and money in motion before the client brings them up.

The release introduces an AI-powered reporting agent, Client Intelligence, that helps advisors prepare smarter with hyper-personalized insights and analysis built into every report. It automatically summarizes the client’s financial picture, flags what matters most, and suggests next steps, all without manual digging. It also surfaces household insights, life-stage moments, product opportunities, and money in motion before the client brings them up. Practice Intelligence expanded. A new insights experience surfaces actionable intelligence, proactively presenting how many clients or accounts meet a specific, high-value criterion. Examples include clients reaching RMD age, insurance policies missing beneficiaries, upcoming surrender-charge and term-conversion expirations, large cash deposits, and accounts holding excess cash. Insights refresh daily and reflect each advisor’s practice, helping advisors grow relationships, stay ahead of account maintenance, and engage clients at the right moment.

A new insights experience surfaces actionable intelligence, proactively presenting how many clients or accounts meet a specific, high-value criterion. Examples include clients reaching RMD age, insurance policies missing beneficiaries, upcoming surrender-charge and term-conversion expirations, large cash deposits, and accounts holding excess cash. Insights refresh daily and reflect each advisor’s practice, helping advisors grow relationships, stay ahead of account maintenance, and engage clients at the right moment. VIDA ® AI enhancements. VIDA, Advisor360°’s suite of AI agents and skills, now answers questions about a client household in plain, everyday language, covering assets under management, allocation, cash, income, largest holdings and concentration, gains and losses, and performance against benchmark. VIDA can zoom out to the advisor’s entire book to surface total AUM, top households, and accounts filtered by custodian, registration type, or cash level. VIDA can also take action on the advisor’s behalf, with every action restated for the advisor to confirm.

VIDA, Advisor360°’s suite of AI agents and skills, now answers questions about a client household in plain, everyday language, covering assets under management, allocation, cash, income, largest holdings and concentration, gains and losses, and performance against benchmark. VIDA can zoom out to the advisor’s entire book to surface total AUM, top households, and accounts filtered by custodian, registration type, or cash level. VIDA can also take action on the advisor’s behalf, with every action restated for the advisor to confirm. Agentic AI for meeting prep. Drawing on client data already in the platform, Meeting Prep delivers zero-click meeting preparation, including an automatically generated personalized agenda before every client meeting. The new AI agent reduces pre-meeting preparation time by 60%, while uncovering what manual preparation routinely overlooks: missing beneficiaries, unconsolidated outside assets, tax-loss-harvesting opportunities, and progress toward financial-plan goals.

An open, multi-custodian ecosystem

Advisor360° extended its custodian connectivity, reinforcing an open architecture that lets firms choose where they custody without leaving the platform.

Expanded Schwab Advisor Services TM connectivity. Advisors can now pilot native Schwab account opening through Advisor360°’s Digital Onboarding capability, allowing them to initiate accounts, trigger a digital client envelope for acceptance, and receive new account details back automatically, all without leaving the advisor workflow or exiting the Advisor360° platform. The integration builds on Schwab Advisor Center® single sign-on, introduced earlier this year, which gives advisors direct, contextual access to Schwab Advisor Center® from within Advisor360° without re-authenticating.

Advisors can now pilot native Schwab account opening through Advisor360°’s Digital Onboarding capability, allowing them to initiate accounts, trigger a digital client envelope for acceptance, and receive new account details back automatically, all without leaving the advisor workflow or exiting the Advisor360° platform. The integration builds on Schwab Advisor Center® single sign-on, introduced earlier this year, which gives advisors direct, contextual access to Schwab Advisor Center® from within Advisor360° without re-authenticating. Straight-through trade processing with Fidelity. Advisors can now enter, modify, and track trades with Fidelity Institutional Wealth Services (IWS) directly within Advisor360°, with orders flowing electronically from entry through execution with minimal manual intervention. New administrative tools built into the trade blotter let teams resolve exceptions in place, and home-office administrators can configure routing rules to hold selected orders for review before execution.

Modernized client data collection

Client Connect. Now in an initial pilot, Client Connect is an advisor-led data-gathering tool that modernizes how advisors collect information from clients. Advisors and their teams can send a digital “fact finder” directly to clients, who complete and submit it securely through the Investor360° client portal. Submitted data is available for review in the platform and can sync to the CRM, prefilling account opening, forms, and planning tools, eliminating duplicate entry, and reducing manual rekeying across onboarding and ongoing servicing.

The capabilities described are generally available to Advisor360° clients, with Client Connect available as part of a limited pilot.

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