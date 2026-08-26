GL Communications Highlights End-to-End Voice Quality Testing Across Modern Networks

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc. highlights its comprehensive Voice Quality Testing (VQT) solutions for objective end-to-end speech quality measurement across 5G, VoLTE, VoIP, wireless, mobile radio, satellite, PSTN, TDM, Analog and other voice communication networks.

Voice services require consistent speech quality. Network impairments such as delay, jitter, packet loss, noise, clipping and codec-related distortions can significantly impact the end-user experience. GL’s Voice Quality Testing solutions objectively measure these impairments, automate testing and identify voice quality issues across laboratory, field and distributed network environments.

GL provides Voice Quality Testing (VQT) solutions supporting POLQA® (ITU-T P.863) and PESQ (ITU-T P.862) for objective speech quality measurement and analysis. Integrated with vMobile™, VQuad™, Message Automation & Protocol Simulation (MAPS™), WebViewer™ and AutoVQT™, GL’s solutions support portable drive and walk testing, laboratory-based testing, and automated end-to-end voice quality validation.

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GL’s VQT software compares a Reference voice file with a Degraded voice file received through the network to objectively assess speech quality. The solution supports POLQA® v2.4 and version 3 for enhanced assessment of VoLTE, 5G and OTT voice services, along with the legacy PESQ algorithm. It supports Narrowband (NB), Wideband (WB), Super-Wideband (SWB) and Full Band Audio analysis, as well as modern codecs including EVS, OPUS, AAC and LC3. Measurements include POLQA® MOS, E-Model, Signal Level, SNR, Jitter, Clipping, Noise Level and Delay.

Vikram Kulkarni, Sales Director of GL Communications, states: "GL’s integrated Voice Quality Testing solutions enable engineers to objectively measure end-to-end speech quality across 5G, VoLTE, VoIP, mobile radio, satellite and traditional communication networks. By combining portable field testing, automated end-to-end testing, high-volume analysis and centralized reporting, the solutions identify voice impairments, optimize network performance and confidently validate voice services across diverse network environments."

For portable testing, vMobile™ provides automated voice quality testing for mobile phones and mobile radios across field and laboratory environments. It supports 3G, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, 5G, mobile radio with automated PTT and satellite networks. Automated call control, One-Way and Round-Trip Delay, Audio Dropout, Call Fail and Call Drop analysis are supported, while integrated GPS and Indoor Tracking System enable location-based analysis when testing in outdoor and indoor environments.

VQuad™ extends testing to automated end-to-end environments across wireless, VoIP, TDM and Analog networks. Programmable scripts automate call control, voice transmission and recording, delay and audio measurements, and result collection. VQuad™ can also operate with vMobile™ to provide distributed field-to-lab testing across geographically separated locations.

For centralized analysis, WebViewer™ provides browser-based access to results with graphical and tabular displays, customized reports, result export and GPS-based plotting. AutoVQT™ complements these capabilities by automating high-volume analysis of thousands of voice files within mere minutes and integrates with vMobile™, VQuad™, Voice Analysis Tool (VAT™), MAPS™ and T1 E1 Analysis platforms.

Together, GL’s Voice Quality Testing solutions provide an integrated platform for 5G, VoLTE and VoIP testing, mobile network benchmarking, drive and walk testing, mobile radio and satellite testing, automated laboratory and regression testing, network troubleshooting and performance analysis.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of voice testing and network testing solutions. GL’s solutions verify the quality and reliability of all telecom networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Sales Director

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114