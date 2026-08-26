PATCO Products LLC Launches Nova™ NextGen Emulsifiers, Expanding Its Clean Label Portfolio for Food Manufacturers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATCO Products LLC, North America's only dedicated emulsifier house, today announced the launch of Starplex Nova™, the first commercial offering within its new Nova™ NextGen Emulsifier platform. Developed to help manufacturers meet evolving clean-label requirements, the Nova™ line delivers greater formulation flexibility while maintaining the consistent, reliable performance that food producers expect across a wide range of applications.

Developed and manufactured at PATCO's Grandview, Missouri facility, Starplex Nova™ is backed by PATCO's dedicated technical and application support team. As the first commercialized grade in the Nova™ portfolio, this launch represents an important step in PATCO's strategy to develop purpose-built clean-label solutions that address specific formulation challenges rather than relying on one-size-fits-all approaches.

"This launch represents where we are heading as a company," said Richard McEvoy, Chief Executive Officer of PATCO Products. "We built our business by partnering with customers to solve real formulation challenges. Our Nova™ NextGen is a direct result of that approach by combining our agility with decades of technical expertise and innovation to deliver what our customers and the market need next."

The Nova™ NextGen line is designed to support manufacturers as they navigate evolving consumer expectations with increasingly complex supply chains. PATCO's commercial team worked directly with customers throughout development to shape the line around practical, application-specific needs.

"Our customers aren't looking for another ingredient supplier; they're looking for a partner who understands their business, their production realities, and the pressure to move quickly," said Alyssa Cunnington, Chief Commercial Officer of PATCO Products. "And Starplex Nova™ NextGen was developed with that in mind, helping manufacturers simplify reformulation without compromising performance."

On the technical side, PATCO's R&D and Innovation team led the development and validation work behind the new line, building on the company's ongoing internal trial program.

"Starplex Nova™ went through extensive internal and commercial trial work," said Enyam Alamu-Lumor, PhD, MBA, Director of R&D and Innovation at PATCO Products. "Our job was to make sure formulators get consistent, predictable performance batch after batch, and that the data behind these products holds up under real production conditions, not just in a lab."

PATCO plans to introduce the Nova™ NextGen line to customers through its key account management team, technical webinars, and industry events, including its upcoming presence at the Food Tech Summit in Mexico City and Supply Side West in Las Vegas.

About PATCO Products LLC PATCO Products LLC is North America's only dedicated emulsifier house, headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, with domestic production facilities in both Grandview, Missouri, and Dolton, Illinois. PATCO develops and manufactures advanced emulsifier solutions for the bakery, tortilla, beverage, pet food, and personal care industries, as well as polymer additive applications, combining a legacy of technical expertise and partnerships with responsible bioingredient sourcing and processing practices.

Media Contact

Lauren Conley, Director of Marketing

lauren.conley@patcoproducts.com

