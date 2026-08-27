Hyperliquid News: CopyLiquid Market, The First Copy Trading Platform on Hyperliquid Opens $COPY Presale to Early Investors

VALLETTA, Malta, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CopyLiquid, the first AI-powered copy trading platform being built natively on the Hyperliquid blockchain, today announced that its native ecosystem token $COPY is now available for purchase through its official $COPY token presale portal. The presale marks the first opportunity for early investors to secure an allocation in CopyLiquid ahead of its full platform launch.





BUY $COPY ON PRESALE

The announcement comes at a defining moment for Hyperliquid, which recently hit an all-time high and is the subject of active discussions between the White House and the CFTC to bring the platform into the United States in a fully compliant and legal manner — a development that could open the largest retail crypto market in the world to Hyperliquid overnight.

WHAT COPYLIQUID IS BUILDING

CopyLiquid will be the first dedicated copy trading platform built natively on Hyperliquid. Using artificial intelligence, the platform will match users with the best-performing traders based on their individual risk appetite and capital size — then automatically mirror every trade in real time.

The concept is simple. A successful trader makes a move on Hyperliquid. Every follower’s account mirrors that move automatically — in real time, without the follower needing to do anything. No charts. No analysis. No sleepless nights watching candles.

BUY $COPY ON PRESALE: https://copyliquid.market/presale

$COPY PRESALE — NOW LIVE

The $COPY presale is now open and represents the only opportunity to acquire $COPY tokens below the listing price. This is a single stage presale — there is no second stage.

$COPY Presale details:

Presale rate: 1 HYPE = 4,000 COPY

Presale bonus: 10% extra tokens on every purchase

Listing rate: 1 HYPE = 3,200 COPY

Early investor advantage: +37.5% at listing

Minimum Buy: 3 HYPE

Maximum Buy: 3,000 HYPE

50% reduced performance fees for the first 12 months after launch

Priority access to top-scored traders at launch

WHY EARLY INVESTORS ARE MOVING NOW

The timing of CopyLiquid’s presale coincides with the most significant period in Hyperliquid’s history. President Donald Trump recently confirmed that the CFTC is actively working to bring Hyperliquid into the United States in a fully compliant and legal manner.

CopyLiquid is being built to be the first product they use. Early investors who secure $COPY in the presale today are positioning themselves ahead of that moment — at the lowest possible price, with the maximum possible benefits.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN COPY PRESALE

Interested early investors can visit the CopyLiquid presale portal to purchase $COPY token.

BUY $COPY ON PRESALE: https://copyliquid.market/presale

ABOUT COPYLIQUID

CopyLiquid is an AI-powered copy trading platform being built natively on the Hyperliquid blockchain. The platform will enable anyone to automatically follow the trades of the best-performing Hyperliquid traders, with AI protecting every step of the process. CopyLiquid is fully non-custodial, users will retain complete control of their funds at all times.

CopyLiquid Market Socials;

Website: https://copyliquid.market

Presale Portal: https://copyliquid.market/presale

X (Twitter): https://x.com/copyliquid_

Telegram: https://t.me/copyliquidmarket

Media Contact:

Matteo Farrugia

contact@copyliquid.market

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