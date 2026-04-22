KnowBe4 Selects Flywire as Global Payments Partner to Transform International Invoice-to-Cash Operations

BOSTON, Mass., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Flywire) (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that KnowBe4, the world-renowned platform that comprehensively addresses human and agentic AI risk management, has selected Flywire as its preferred partner for global accounts receivable (A/R) and international payments.

The three-year agreement between Flywire and KnowBe4 is expected to deliver a powerful invoicing and payments solution tailored for enterprise-scale needs. Leveraging the power of Flywire’s global payment network and invoice-to-cash software, KnowBe4 can automate its end-to-end invoice-to-cash lifecycle, which is expected to eliminate manual reconciliation, reduce Days Sales Outstanding, and streamline cross-border payment workflows across global territories. KnowBe4, which serves over 70,000 organizations worldwide, has committed millions in annual payment volume through Flywire.

“The Flywire partnership is a critical milestone in strengthening our international finance operations as we expand our global footprint,” said Yuneeb Khan, chief financial officer, KnowBe4. “I am thankful to Flywire and to our finance team for working diligently to bring this capability to life. Looking forward to the journey ahead.”

Scaling Global Operations with Integrated Technology

As KnowBe4 continues its rapid global expansion, the company required a robust, scalable solution to replace legacy providers and streamline complex cross-border workflows. By leveraging the combined power of Flywire’s invoice-to-cash software and proprietary global payments network, KnowBe4 can now automate the entire invoice-to-cash lifecycle for customers across hundreds of countries and territories, which is expected to improve operational efficiency, reduce manual overhead, and accelerate time to revenue.

The integrated offering is expected to provide KnowBe4 with:

End-to-End A/R Automation with Quantifiable Efficiency: Streamlining billing, collections, and payment processing within a single platform to eliminate thousands of hours of manual labor annually. This automation is expected to drive significant back-office efficiency gains by reducing the time spent on manual reconciliation by approximately 95%.

Streamlining billing, collections, and payment processing within a single platform to eliminate thousands of hours of manual labor annually. This automation is expected to drive significant back-office efficiency gains by reducing the time spent on manual reconciliation by approximately 95%. Global Reach and Reduced Transaction Costs: The ability to accept and settle payments in over 140 local currencies across 240+ countries and territories. By using Flywire’s global payment network and local processing capabilities, KnowBe4 is expected to capture millions of dollars in potential savings by optimizing exchange rates and reducing global transaction fees.

The ability to accept and settle payments in over 140 local currencies across 240+ countries and territories. By using Flywire’s global payment network and local processing capabilities, KnowBe4 is expected to capture millions of dollars in potential savings by optimizing exchange rates and reducing global transaction fees. Accelerated Revenue and IT Optimization: A single, robust integration into KnowBe4’s system of record that eliminates the technical burden of maintaining multiple payment providers. This "future-proof" approach is designed to reduce Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) and improve cash flow predictability, while delivering significant IT resource savings, allowing engineering teams to focus on core strategic growth.





"KnowBe4 represents exactly the kind of high-growth, global technology leader that Flywire was built to serve," said Ryan Frere, EVP and GM of B2B, Flywire. "Their finance team was managing an increasingly complex web of cross-border payments, manual reconciliation, and disparate systems - all while trying to scale rapidly across new markets. By combining our invoice-to-cash software with our proprietary global payments network, we're giving KnowBe4 the infrastructure to get paid faster, reduce operational drag, and deliver a better experience to their customers worldwide. This is what it looks like when payments stop being a bottleneck and start being a growth enabler."

"As KnowBe4 continues to expand its footprint around the world, we required a sophisticated payments partner that could scale alongside our global operations,” said Vlad Kaplunsky, VP of Tax & Treasury, KnowBe4. “By integrating with Flywire, we are not only providing our international customers with a more seamless and localized payment experience, we are also driving significant value by automating complex back-office workflows. This partnership allows our teams to move away from manual reconciliation and focus on the strategic initiatives that will fuel our long-term growth."

Resources

To learn more about Flywire’s B2B solutions, visit flywire.com/industries/b2b .





About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare, and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports approximately 5,000** clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA, with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook .

**Excludes clients from Flywire’s Invoiced and Sertifi acquisitions

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 is the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Used by more than 70,000 organizations around the globe, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Flywire's B2B business, expectations and plans, market growth and trends. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, "believe," "may," "will," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "project," "target," "plan," "expect," or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors that are described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Flywire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/ . The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Flywire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media:

Sarah King

Media@Flywire.com

Investor Relations:

Masha Kahn

ir@flywire.com