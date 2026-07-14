Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. Reflects on H1 2026 Achievements and Milestones; Outlines Strategic Goals for Continued Corporate Development

THORNTON, Colo., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies , Inc. (“Ascent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASTI), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today recapped its commercial progress and solar material development in the first half of 2026, and outlined its objectives to spur growth and advancement throughout the second half of the year.

“We’ve experienced a significant deal of momentum in the first half of 2026, most notably as our customer base has expanded," said Paul Warley, Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. “While addressing the fast-growing needs of the space market remains our key focus, we’re simultaneously pursuing adoption from customers looking for solar solutions in marine and high-altitude (HAPS/HALE) applications. As our products’ efficiency and capabilities continue to improve amid increased market demand, we expect our sales revenue and customer base to grow throughout the rest of the year.”

Key Company milestones and achievements from the first half of 2026 include:

Ascent’s leadership plans to build upon these achievements throughout the remainder of the year by executing upon the following strategic goals:

Cultivating new business relationships and making deliveries to new customers in need of repeat orders across multiple sectors to continue the expansion of the Company’s strategic partners and customer base;

Making further enhancements to the Company’s thin-film PV technology;

Executing advanced environmental testing to quantify product performance and resilience in the punishing conditions of space and marine environments;

Continuing development of UAV and HAPS arrays and pilot designs for delivery to Ascent’s European partners in the near future; and

Further building upon existing strategic partnerships to meet mutually beneficial goals and delivery of combined solutions for space prototype deployables.



Ascent is poised for further customer adoption and revenue growth through the second half of 2026, and looks forward to updating its stockholder community with meaningful Company announcements and milestones as they come to fruition. Anyone interested in learning more about Ascent, its mission and technology, or anything else, is encouraged to visit https://www.ascentsolar.com .

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels, optimized for use in space, military and defense, and other applications where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience are paramount.

Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado.

To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" including statements about the financing transaction, our business strategy, and the potential uses of the proceeds from the transaction. Such statements also include, but are not limited to, statements related to the intended use of proceeds from the offering and the potential exercise of the series warrants. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "will," "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

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